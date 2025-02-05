George Russell extends olive branch to Valtteri Bottas as the duo get ready to work together at Mercedes

George Russell has extended an olive branch to Valtteri Bottas as the pair gets ready to move on from a somewhat tense relationship they had when the Finn was a Mercedes driver. From 2017 to 2021, Bottas was the driver alongside Lewis Hamilton on the German team.

Russell made his F1 debut with Williams in 2019 and showed signs that he could do well in a top car. In 2020, the Brit even got an opportunity to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for a race weekend in Bahrain. If it wasn't for the poor strategy of the team, the driver would have won the race.

With Russell not getting a shot at Mercedes in 2021, tensions were high between him and Valtteri Bottas, and it became even more evident when the two crashed during the Imola GP. In the aftermath, Russell approached Bottas in his stranded car and tapped him on his head.

From 2022 onwards, George Russell has been at Mercedes, while Valtteri Bottas has been with Alfa Romeo/Sauber. Now that both drivers will be part of the same team, it appears that tensions have simmered a bit.

In a Q&A published on the German team's website, Russell offered reconciliation to the Finn and said that he was looking forward to working with him on the team. He said:

“His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team, is going to be great. Hearing about his last few years at Sauber, with the Ferrari engine, could be key too."

He added:

“You always have to keep an open mind as to what others are doing and he has all of that under his belt. Obviously years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship, but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown. We often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym.”

As George Russell gets ready to welcome Valtteri Bottas, the Finn expresses regret

As George Russell gets ready to welcome Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes, the Finnish driver expressed his regret about joining Sauber after his stint with the German team. The team fell in the grid from 2022 onwards and, as a result, it has impacted his reputation as well.

Talking about the call to go to Sauber, Bottas expressed regret as he said:

“Absolutely not. If I could go back three years, I would have gone somewhere else. Unfortunately, that’s how it is. This was a big mistake, but it’s hard to predict these things in advance. That first year with Vasseur was a good thing. The team spirit was good and the results were quite good."

He added:

“The last two seasons have been a bit of a downhill slide all the time. Of course, that affects my image as a driver. If you can’t show results, people kind of forget your name. [The 2024] season has undoubtedly been quite scary. When we set goals with Vasseur in 2022 and how to achieve them, we had a clear plan. But after he left, all the goals and plans went to the scrap heap. Since then, it has been significantly more challenging.”

Goerge Russell will team up with Kimi Antonelli in 2025 as the young Italian will replace Lewis Hamilton. Moreover, the Brit will be hoping to take over the leadership role within the team.

