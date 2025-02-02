George Russell eyeing “massive” gains from Valtteri Bottas’ new role at Mercedes

F1 driver George Russell believes that the return of Valtteri Bottas to the Brackley-based team will be extremely helpful, as the Finnish driver brings a wealth of experience in various areas. Russell gave his thoughts on the team's newest third driver recently, discussing how Bottas' knowledge from his five years with Mercedes, as well as his last three years with Sauber will be beneficial to their bid to score titles this upcoming season.

In a multi-part interview with Mercedes last week, George Russell spoke about being the more experienced driver on the team, his new teammate, and welcoming back Bottas after his departure from the team in 2022.

Considering his previous experience with Mercedes and using Ferrari engines during his time with the Swiss team, Russell believes Bottas' arrival would be a huge plus.

"His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team is going to be great," Russell said.

"Hearing about his last few years at Sauber, with the Ferrari engine could be key too. You always have to keep an open mind as to what others are doing and he has all of that under his belt," he added.

During Valtteri Bottas' time with Mercedes from 2017 to his eventual departure, he helped them achieve five constructors' championship titles while scoring 10 wins and securing 58 podium finishes for himself.

George Russell discusses relationship between him and Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes W12 leads George Russell driving the (63) Williams Racing FW43B during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Source: Getty

At the end of 2021, Mercedes was deciding whether they would keep Valtteri Bottas as part of their line-up, or bring in George Russell to replace him for the upcoming seasons. After Bottas announced that he would be joining Sauber for the 2022 season, Russell was brought in from the Williams team.

The Briton discussed his relationship with his predecessor in the aforementioned interview, highlighting that their assumed strained dynamic is in the past now.

"Obviously years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship, but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown, we often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym.”

Russell also joked about Bottas' famed mullet hairstyle, as well as his own, poking fun at the fact that they could possibly help each other's looks.

"Maybe he could give me some of his at the back, and I can give him some of my hair from the side – I think we would be able to make something pretty extraordinary from the two!"

George Russell will be on track with the team's 2025 car, the W16, in Bahrain for the pre-season testing session taking place at the end of February.

