George Russell feels 'standalone' Australian GP is 'just too much for everyone'

Ahead of the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, George Russell claimed that Melbourne was a great place to kick off an F1 season. He, however, expressed that the same level of excitement and convenience no longer exists with the race scheduled in the middle of the season as a standalone Grand Prix.

In a press conference ahead of Friday's practice session, Russell spoke about the exhaustion that comes with the reworked schedule, saying:

“I think Melbourne as a season opener was really cool, because everybody came out here early. And it was a lot of excitement and anticipation, but I think having Melbourne in between races, especially as a standalone is too tough for the teams and everybody. People came out on Saturdays and Sundays to get acclimatised to the conditions, to the time zone change and it’s just too much I think.”

Recommending a back-to-back schedule with one of the three Middle Eastern race weekends, George Russell said:

“I think it needs to be thought about more. I think there’s no reason why we couldn’t do it back-to-back with all one of the Middle Eastern races. But yeah, it feels like another double header for all of the teams with the amount of time they spend in this part of the world. And as the season is getting longer and longer, we need to find a better balance.”

With several changes coming about in regulations and race calendars, F1 drivers are wary of the correct balance to be struck by the sport, keeping in mind the maximized potential for racing.

"A better compromise" - George Russell on the optimum F1 race calendar

Despite the geographic implications of having the Australian Grand Prix in the middle of the season, George Russell believes the season opener should be held in Bahrain, given the testing schedule.

When asked about moving the Melbourne race to the very end of the season, Russell said:

“I think if it’s geographically correct, then there’s no reason why… We’re happy for the race to be at any point in the season. We obviously race very far east with Japan and Singapore, China, [which we] obviously don’t have this year, but I’m sure it will be on the calendar or it is on the calendar from next year onwards. I just think there’s a better compromise to be had, as it can be done. I know there’s a huge amount of limitation involved. But yeah, I think we need to come to Australia, we need to come to this part of the world, but as we said, as a standalone I think it’s just too much for everyone.”

Formula 1 @F1



A record-breaking 23 races 🏅

A brand new grand prix in Miami

Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan all return The 2022 #F1 calendar is here!A record-breaking 23 races 🏅A brand new grand prix in MiamiAustralia, Canada, Singapore and Japan all return The 2022 #F1 calendar is here! 🙌A record-breaking 23 races 🏅A brand new grand prix in Miami 💜Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan all return 👌 https://t.co/khq5lAF1IR

With a record 23-race season, F1 is set to embark on one of the most intense and thrilling years in the history of the sport.

