George Russell and Fernando Alonso make it two in a row by celebrating the new year together once again

F1 stars George Russell and Fernando Alonso celebrated the new year together for the second consecutive time.

As the calendar flipped to 2024, Mercedes ace George Russell and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso joined each other in revelry as the Brit's recent post on social media highlighted.

The racing duo had previously gone viral on the same occasion last year when Alonso, who was yet to make his Aston Martin debut, and Russell, who had impressed in his debut season at Mercedes, had shared glimpses of their new year celebrations online. Now, in 2024, the duo continued their tradition.

George Russell took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the festivities. In the photo, Russell, accompanied by his girlfriend Carles Mundt, stood shoulder to shoulder with Alonso.

Russell captioned the post:

"NYE celebrations 🕺🏻✨"

George Russell and Fernando Alonso's connecting link: Lewis Hamilton

Besides their custom of celebrating New Year's together, Russell and Alonso have another thing in common: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Turning the pages back to the 2007 Formula 1 season, Hamilton and Alonso found themselves as teammates at McLaren. The season, marked by intense competition, saw the duo finishing equal on points.

The climax of their rivalry occurred during a dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session when Fernando Alonso faced penalties for obstructing Hamilton's car in the pit lane. This incident triggered a series of events leading to Alonso's departure from McLaren, marking a pivotal moment in Formula 1's recent history.

On the other hand, George Russell finds himself sharing the stage with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. The 2022 season witnessed Russell outscoring the seven-time world champion as his teammate.

Russell's debut season at Mercedes was not only a triumph over his illustrious teammate, but also saw him secure his maiden Formula 1 win and pole position.

While their second season together, 2023, was underwhelming for both British drivers, they are expected to produce better results together in the coming years.