George Russell flaunts toned abs in latest IG post feat. Carmen Mundt

George Russell flaunted his toned abs via his latest Instagram post, as the Mercedes driver enjoys some time off in the sun with his girlfriend Carmen Mundt. The 27-year-old shared a series of images and clips on Sunday from an outing with his partner as he enjoyed the weekend off on a yacht.

George Russell currently sits in P4 in the drivers' standings, only six points behind Max Verstappen in third, after a solid start to the 2025 season. The Briton has been enjoying the weekend off after yet another impressive performance at the Miami Grand Prix on May 4, as he claimed his fourth podium finish of the season.

The Mercedes driver finished ahead of Verstappen in Miami, after a timely safety car helped him jump the reigning world champion. The Dutch driver had a disappointing time out on track, finishing fourth after having started on pole position.

Russell shared a series of images and clips from his excursion over the weekend via his Instagram on Sunday, featuring his girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

"Sun, surf, hike and dolphins. What a day!!! 🐬"

Most recently, Mundt was spotted with Russell at the Miami GP, as she joined her partner to support him during round 6 of the 2025 F1 season. To add to his podium finish, Russell also finished P4 in the sprint race in Miami, matching his sprint result at the Chinese GP sprint.

The couple first started dating in 2020, as they met via a mutual friend in London. Mundt lives in the United Kingdom but is of Spanish descent, and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management & Finance from the University of Westminster, according to her LinkedIn profile.

George Russell took part in Pirelli tire test at Silverstone on Friday

George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

George Russell took part in a Pirelli tire test at Silverstone on Friday, as the Italian tire manufacturers set out to test intermediate and wet tires which will be used in the 2026 season. The Briton drove the 2024 Mercedes W15 challenger around the iconic track in the United Kingdom with the wet weather tires in action.

Pirelli's official Instagram account shared a series of images from the test at Silverstone on Friday.

"Day 2 of testing at Silverstone: @georgerussell63 takes the wheel of the 2024 mercedes mule car to put next year’s intermediate and full wet tyres to the test. 2026 development is in motion!"

Russell will now be looking forward to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which is the next round of the 2025 season. Multiple teams are expected to bring upgrades at Imola, which could reset the pecking order going forward this season.

But Mercedes and Russell currently sit in a good position, with the team second in the constructors' standings, and the driver in touching distance of the world championship leader, Oscar Piastri. Rookie Kimi Antonelli has also started life in F1 in solid fashion, having already impressed with his rapid pace across qualifying and the races.

