George Russell and girlfriend Carmen Mundt make a fashion statement as they watch Jannik Sinner battle it out against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

George Russell and his partner Carmen Mundt were in attendance as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz slugged it out in the Wimbledon final. The Formula 1 star and his partner were among the flurry of celebrities that graced the tennis showpiece.

The Mercedes driver, who has never hidden his love for tennis, showed up at the Centre Court event in style, donning a striped blue Ralph Lauren suit, with Mundt complementing with a well-styled white suit of her own. Russell, who was invited to the men’s final by Ralph Lauren, sat with his partner in the fashion brand’s exclusive suite at Centre Court.

The four-time Grand Prix winner, whose immediate future has recently made headlines in Formula 1, had previously attended Wimbledon events, including the 2024 men’s final where Carlos Alcaraz claimed victory over Novak Djokovic. George Russell was also present at the last Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, where Alcaraz secured a thrilling win against Sinner.

Russell and his partner were among the slew of celebrities who graced the event, alongside several other pop culture figures including Cynthia Erivo, Theo James, Liam Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom. They were all in attendance as the two Grand Slam champions locked horns in their maiden Wimbledon final meeting.

How George Russell reacted after attending Roland Garros with Carmen Mundt

George Russell earlier reacted after attending the 2025 Roland Garros men’s final in June with Carmen Mundt. The couple were in attendance at Court Philippe-Chatrier to witness both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner battle it out in the Grand Slam final.

The Roland Garros final, which treated tennis fans to one of the longest men’s finals of the Open Era, saw Alcaraz steal victory from the glaring jaws of defeat, saving three championship points to eventually clinch the clay court title.

George Russell, who was in attendance to witness the tennis masterpiece unfold, took to his Instagram to share his thoughts following the conclusion of the final. Sharing a series of photos from the event, he accompanied them with the caption:

“What an insane match of tennis at Roland Garros!! Both worthy winners!! 👏 Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz & @janniksin on a crazy match 🎾🇫🇷”

Shifting focus to Formula 1, Russell currently has his immediate future at the Mercedes team shrouded in uncertainty. The 27-year-old has recently seen four-time world champion Max Verstappen linked with the possibility of replacing him at the Brackley-based outfit.

Despite Russell continuing to impress with his performances throughout the 2025 season, rumours of a meeting and discussions between team boss Toto Wolff and Verstappen have largely clouded his campaign so far. What becomes of Russell’s future as the Formula 1 season heads into its second half remains a storyline to definitely keep a close watch on.

