George Russell and his girlfriend “spoiled” by Real Madrid as the couple attends the Madrid derby

Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt was delighted after getting a Real Madrid jersey as the couple attended the Madrid derby on February 8. The British driver has been seen enjoying his offseason break with his family and his girlfriend before getting into gear for the upcoming 2025 season.

The 26-year-old will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders this year, as he will assume the role of team leader within the German team after the exit of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

On her Instagram stories, Mundt shared a video of herself and Russell in which she was visibly excited after getting a personalized jersey from Real Madrid, whilst attending the Derby against Athletico Madrid, which ended 1-1 at the Bernabeu. She wrote:

Trending

"We were spoiled by @realmadrid and @adidasmotorsport. Hala Madrid!!!"

Snapshot from George Russell's girlfriend's story... Credits-Instagram (@carmenmmundt)

They were guests of Adidas, which sponsors the iconic Spanish club and also recently became the official team apparel of Mercedes from the 2025 season. Speaking about the German giant's collaboration with the Brackley-based outfit, Russell said (via GrandPrixNews):

“It’s fantastic to work with a brand that truly understands what it takes to perform at the highest level. Their knowledge and attention to detail can hopefully assist us as a team in our pursuit of victories and titles.”

George Russell will have a new teammate in the form of Kimi Antonelli from this season onwards.

George Russell commented on Kimi Antonelli's ambitions in 2025

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he believed Kimi Antonelli would keep him on his toes despite the Italian racing in his rookie campaign in the 2025 season.

Speaking with Sport.de, the three-time F1 race winner commented on the 18-year-old's ambitions heading into their first season as teammates.

“I think he’ll definitely keep me on my toes, there’s no doubt about that. When I think back to when I was 18, I don’t feel any faster today. I feel more experienced. I know how to deal with the pressure of F1 and everything that comes with working with a team of 2,000 people.

“But in terms of speed, you either have it or you don’t. I think he has it, so I’m going to give him a lot of respect. But you should never be naive, especially when the youngsters are coming in, because I remember when I was that age, and you have a lot of fire within you.”

Both Russell and Antonelli have their contracts expiring at the end of the 2025 season but are widely expected to renew their deals with Mercedes as next year the sport will introduce new engine regulations

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback