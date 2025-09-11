George Russell highlights F1's unpredictability after Max Verstappen's sensational turnaround 

Mercedes driver George Russell sounded a bit baffled by Max Verstappen's turnaround from the Hungarian GP to last week's event at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza racing circuit. In line with this, the Brit highlighted the unpredictable nature of the 2025 F1 season.Before the start of the summer break, the F1 carnival was at Hungaroring (Round 14) for the Hungarian GP. During the three-day on-track running, the RB21 did not perform as per Max Verstappen's expectations, and ultimately, he ended the main Grand Prix in P9 behind Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson.McLaren's Lando Norris won the race, and Verstappen was over 72 seconds behind the former. However, fast forward to Round 16, the Italian Grand Prix, the Dutchman was at par with the McLarens and even dominantly got the better of them.Verstappen triumphed in the 53-lap race and crossed the checkered flag by a margin of over 19 seconds over Lando Norris. Mercedes' George Russell looked at this turnaround with fascination and said, via Planet F1:&quot;It's a bit of a funny sport at the moment. I'm struggling to comprehend how Verstappen can be 40 seconds off the win in Hungary and then win by 20 seconds here... It's pretty impressive, I mean, it's a bit of a funny sport at the moment.&quot;Max Verstappen started the Italian Grand Prix from pole position and quite comfortably kept the McLaren drivers at bay to grab a third victory in 2025.George Russell content with P5 in Italian GPF1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: GettyWhile George Russell has showered praise on Max Verstappen amid F1 being a bit of a 'funny sport,' he talked about his P5 finish in an interaction with F1 after the 2025 Italian GP.Russell asserted that P5 was the best he could manage in his Mercedes challenger. He said, via F1's official website:&quot;I think it was just very challenging to get by Charles – they were so fast on the straights. Had I just managed to get past him, it could have been a slightly different picture. Obviously, that wasn’t the case.&quot;It was a pretty scrappy opening few laps, but fifth was where the car deserved to finish today. Obviously, a bit of a shame to lose more ground to Ferrari in the constructors’, but I was pretty satisfied with the race.&quot;The 2025 F1 season has finished with 16 rounds, and there are only eight Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. George Russell's Mercedes is in third place (260 points) in the Constructors' Championship, whereas Max Verstappen's Red Bull is in fourth with 239 points.