George Russell highlights tracks where porpoising could be an issue this season

George Russell claims tracks such as Silverstone and Suzuka could pose a porpoising challenge for drivers. He believes the upcoming race in Canada should be porpoising-free due to the low-speed nature of its corners.

The Mercedes driver claims that the team is not struggling with porpoising on the straights anymore, as it did in 2022. However, this time around, the team struggles with bouncing when running super low to the ground to generate downforce.

The Silver Arrows had a good day in Spain, with Hamilton and Russell finishing second and third, respectively. The team seems to have benefitted massively from the upgrades introduced in Monaco, going for a more traditional sidepod design.

The major porpoising issue that plagued the team in 2022 is no more an issue for the Brackley-based team, giving them a fair shot at the 2023 pace-setter's Red Bull. Speaking about bouncing returning on tracks later in the calendar, George Russell told the media:

"You'll probably see the same issues when you get behind something tracks like Silverstone and Suzuka. Probably Canada won't be an issue because it's just low-speed corners, and the straight-line bouncing [has] seemingly disappeared."

George Russell's insane start after beating Sergio Perez in Spain

In a remarkable display of skill, George Russell became the first driver in 2023 to start behind a Red Bull and successfully overtake it, reaching the checkered flag ahead. At the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix, the British driver found himself starting behind Sergio Perez on the sixth row of the grid.

Russell swiftly showcased his prowess by outmaneuvering his rival, navigating through the race with precision. He ultimately secured a third-place finish, leaving Perez in fourth position.

Although this outcome hinted at a potential vulnerability of the Red Bull team this season, any doubts were swiftly dispelled by the commanding performance of Max Verstappen.

Throughout the entire weekend except for Q1, where he opted for a more conservative approach, the Dutchman dominated every session. He showcased his prowess by securing pole position, leading the race from start to finish, and even setting the fastest lap, achieving his third 'grand slam' of his career.

While George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, aided by the new upgrades to the W14, demonstrated significant improvement and closed the gap between them and the Austrian team, it remains uncertain if they can truly match the dominant Red Bull outfit.

Poll : 0 votes