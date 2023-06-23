George Russell joins Mercedes in wishing International Women in Engineering Day

On the occasion of International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) 2023, Mercedes took to Twitter and Instagram to acknowledge the contributions of their women engineers in building the team.

On their official Twitter handle and Instagram page, the Silver Arrows F1 team posted:

Happy International Women in Engineering Day. 💪 Celebrating all the innovative female engineers in our sport and around the world, working to inspire the next generation. 😊 #INWED23

In support, George Russell shared it on his Instagram story with the caption:

Proud of our team. 🙌 Happy International Women in Engineering Day!

George Russell's Instagram story

In 2014, June 23 was formalized by the United Kingdom as a day to promote and encourage women in the engineering field. This day eventually obtained UNESCO's patronage and achieved global recognition. 2017 was the first year INWED was celebrated internationally for the first time, honoring the contributions of women in engineering.

Through multiple initiatives taken as part of INWED 2023, Mercedes' goal remains to provide opportunities and inspire young girls into the field of motorsport.

How are Mercedes and George Russell celebrating INWED 2023?

Mercedes are proud to be playing their part in encouraging diversity via various initiatives that they have taken over the years. As part of their Accelerate 25 program, first launched in December 2020, their ambition is to reach a point where at least 25% of their employees come from under-represented groups.

Through their partnership with Stemettes, an award-winning social enterprise, they welcome hundreds of young women and non-binary people to learn from the Team members via panel events centered around engineering themes.

As part of INWED 2023, Mercedes are planning to organize the 'Ask, Grow, Network' event to provide opportunities for young attendees to learn from the team's female engineers.

They also help support the regular events as a part of the Girls on Track program, which is a joint initiative between the FIA and Motorsport UK. As part of this program, Mercedes took a show car and replica racewear to a Schools event in Bath in early 2023.

In June 2023, in collaboration with the Silverstone Interactive Museum, they welcomed a group of 40 local girl guides to discover more about a Formula 1 car. The girls were able to have an exploratory understanding of the engines, brakes, and tires of an F1 car, see the drivers' suits up close, and also learn about the monumental figures in women racing history.

