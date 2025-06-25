Toto Wolff touches on Mercedes’ upcoming “test” in Austria with George Russell & Kimi Antonelli

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are in for a stern test at the upcoming 2025 Austrian Grand Prix. This is as per their Mercedes Formula 1 team boss, Toto Wolff.

In Round 10, the Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes' W16 worked well in the hands of George Russell (secured pole position in qualifying) and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The former scored a sensational Grand Prix win, whereas the young Italian managed a solid P3 finish.

In line with this and the upcoming challenge at the Red Bull Ring, Toto Wolff has cast light on his team's recent updates and added the following:

"The track in Spielberg will be a good test of our recent updates and provide another reference point for our progress. There is still a long way to go this season. We will look to maximise our points scoring and hopefully be able to challenge for the podium once again." (as quoted by Motorsport)

The Mercedes W16 usually works well in cooler conditions and tends to struggle a bit with graining in high temperatures. In the 2024 edition of the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell was able to triumph in the race, but it only came to fruition because of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' infamous tussle.

George Russell is continuously 'growing' in Formula 1

While Toto Wolff has given a 'test' verdict for Mercedes and the drivers ahead of the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, he also recently discussed the journey of George Russell in the Mercedes setup.

The Brit has been with Mercedes since his junior days, and after driving for Williams for three years between 2019 to 2021, he was called up to the Mercedes F1 team in 2022.

From then on, he went toe-to-toe with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for three years and outperformed him. With the latter leaving the outfit at the end of 2024, Russell is the main man at Mercedes, and in line with this, and his growth, Wolff said:

"He's been so long with us and he's growing – the steps he's made from that young driver in Williams, then coming to Mercedes at a difficult time, being on par with Lewis Hamilton, and then since Lewis left being clearly the senior driver in the team, and it comes natural." (via F1)

The on-track action at the Red Bull Ring will begin from 27 June onwards, and from the point of view of Russell and Co., it will be important to nail the setup as quickly as possible. Qualifying will be key in terms of having the best chance of amassing a victory. Quite a few eyes will be glued on the Brit and the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

