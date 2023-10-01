George Russell, Lando Norris, and Alex Albon taunt “greedy” Lewis Hamilton in a parodic way for wanting more than 7 F1 titles

George Russell, Lando Norris, and Alex Albon have called Lewis Hamilton "greedy" for chasing more glory in F1 despite having record seven world championships.

The Mercedes driver is statistically the greatest F1 driver of all time, winning 103 races and claiming 104 pole positions to go with the seven world titles. He recently signed a contract extension with the German team, which will see him racing for them until the end of the 2025 season. One of his main goals of continuing was to win a record-breaking eighth world championship.

However, in a video posted by F1.com, Norris, Albon, and Hamilton's teammate Russell playfully termed the F1 legend as "greedy" for wanting more success and not being satisfied with his success.

Expand Tweet

F1 pundit speaks on the Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dynamic in Mercedes

Sky Sports pundit Anthony Davidson has said that there is clearly a hierarchy at Mercedes that puts Lewis Hamilton above George Russell and the latter cannot argue about that.

Davidson, who is also a simulator driver for the German team, pointed out that Russell was still the understudy. While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, Davidson said:

"There's definitely a hierarchy in that team. And rightly so. You know, Lewis has earned that status in that team as a seven-time world champion, and George can't argue against that. George is still the understudy, and he's doing a very good job on those occasions where he's got the speed over Lewis to really take the fight to him."

"But he's doing it in such a George Russell polite way, which is quite humorous to watch because I know inside the car, he'll be fuming and steaming."

He added:

"And there are layers to him, to the annoyance, I think. It always comes over as 'I'm okay with this, but if you could please, very thankfully, let me through with the next couple of opportunities, it'd be much appreciated.' And we'd hear maybe a bit more vocal if things were different. But I think for now, I think he knows where he is in the team."

It seems that the German team are still favoring Lewis Hamilton over George Russell while making key decisions on track, and believe that the seven-time world champion is the faster of the two drivers.

However, it would be fascinating to see if the team makes any comments on a potential pecking order between their drivers.