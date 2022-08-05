"He is above Lewis Hamilton"- Mercedes' George Russell 'exceeded' former F1 champion's expectations after 2022 Hungarian GP

George Russell has been above Lewis Hamilton this season and has exceeded expectations so far in his first full season at Mercedes, according to former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Russell has been the most consistent driver on the F1 grid in 2022 and his results speak for themselves. The Briton has been in the top five in 12 out of 13 races so far. The only time he failed to maintain that record was when he crashed out on the opening lap of the 2022 F1 British GP at Silverstone.

George Russell has five podium finishes and was also the first Mercedes driver to secure a front row starting position when he took pole at the Hungaroring last weekend and shocked the entire F1 world.

In his column for Dutch publication Formule1.NL after the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, Villeneuve was full of praise for the 24-year-old after his P3 finish. The Canadian wrote:

“[George] Russell exceeded my expectations. I knew he was fast but he is above Lewis Hamilton and has given Mercedes the first pole of the year. But you can see Hamilton responding now as well and I think Mercedes could just end up second among the constructors.”

Hamilton has improved his performances, recording five consecutive podium finishes stretching from Canada to Hungary, and has six in total in comparison to Russell's five. Given the way Mercedes are progressing, it will come as no surprise if both their tallies keep growing in the nine remaining races in 2022.

George Russell has become a different person since moving to Mercedes, according to Lando Norris

George Russell's demeanor and attitude have changed ever since he moved to Mercedes, feels Lando Norris.

Russell started his F1 career with backmarker Williams, with whom he raced for three seasons before replacing Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes in 2022.

The 24-year-old now drives alongside Lewis Hamilton and it seems he has become a different person under the pressure of performing at the latter's level.

In an interview with the Independent in the UK, Lando Norris said:

“My manager, my trainer, my parents, have always tried to keep me as me, rather than try to shape me. I see other drivers get shaped more because of who they are with, the teams they are with, and I don’t think that is a good thing. It takes away their personality.”

Norris went on to add:

“Growing up with George [Russell], for instance, was a lot of fun. He was a great person, but it is different at Mercedes – a different vibe and a different atmosphere. I just don’t see as fun a side of him. George is a great person, and I feel like the personality he had a few years ago, he would be even more popular.”

The 24-year-old has been able to rise to the challenge of driving for Mercedes with an extremely decorated F1 driver as his teammate. George Russell currently enjoys a 7-6 record over Lewis Hamilton in qualifying in 2022 and is in P4 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 156 points to his name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far