George Russell makes a cameo in girlfriend Carmen Mundt's story as she discloses her topless "good looking bartender"

George Russell's partner Carmen Mundt shared a picture of her "good-looking bartender" as she posted a picture of the Mercedes star around the barstool. The couple has been on vacation for the past few days and Mundt has been sharing pictures with her followers.

The couple has been dating since 2020. While they don't usually keep their relationship public, they do sometimes share each others' pictures. Following the same, Mundt shared a picture with her Instagram followers. Russell could be seen in the picture facing the bar, as she captioned it:

"Got myself a good looking bartender today 👀💙"

Carmen Mundt shares George Russell's picture on vacation (@carmenmmundt on Instagram)

Carmen Mundt was born in 1998 in Spain but currently lives in the UK. She attended the University of Westminster between 2018 and 2021, pursuing a degree in business management and finance.

In the past, she has worked as an Investor Relations Associate for Ruffer LLP between 2022 and 2023. She met George Russell through a mutual friend, and the two have been dating for the past five years now.

Russell has been racing with Mercedes since the 2022 season. He will be the senior driver in the 2025 season after Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari. He will now be accompanied by Andrea Kimi Antonelli who was signed by the team earlier in 2024.

George Russell aims to work on Mercedes' race pace in 2025

Mercedes finished the 2024 F1 season in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship behind Red Bull. They collected four wins, their most since 2021. The team fell out of top competition after the introduction of the new aerodynamic regulations. However, they improved a lot in their performance.

Heading into the 2025 F1 season, George Russell aims to work on the car's race pace. He said the team was strong during the qualifying last year but that wasn't the case during the races. In an interview released by Mercedes, he said:

"I tend to keep my goals on more details targets. Last year Qualifying was my strength, but my race pace was not always the best," he said. "I know I have the speed over one lap but there is no reason why I should not be able to convert that over the course of a race."

"I need to work on some elements to achieve that, and there will be some other goals – that perhaps are not clear to the fans at home but are at the forefront of mind," the driver added.

George Russell has remained a consistent driver with the team. He won three races in 2024, before being disqualified in Spa, dropping his count to two. This helped the team seal fourth place in the Constructors' Championship.

