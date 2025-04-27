George Russell, Max Verstappen, and Fernando Alonso are the top 3 picks for Kimi Antonelli as the answer to an intriguing question

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli picked his teammate George Russell along with Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen, who were the three drivers he would invite to a dinner party. The young Italian driver has gotten the attention of many F1 fans around the world for his progression from junior categories to the pinnacle of motorsport in such a short period of time.

Ad

Antonelli had a lot of eyes on him as he was selected as the replacement for the outgoing Lewis Hamilton at the German team ahead of the 2025 season. However, he has made an excellent start to his Formula 1 career and impressed everyone with his consistent performances in the first five races.

Speaking with F1.com in a Getting to know you segment, Kimi Antonelli was asked to pick his three drivers from past and present for a dinner party, and his reason behind picking Russell, Alonso, and Verstappen was hilarious, saying:

Ad

Trending

"I would say Fernando [Alonso]… I saw a picture of him with George [Russell] in a disco not a long time ago, and he looks like the right guy to party with."

He turned to his teammate sitting behind him and added:

"You know the famous picture with you and Fernando? It’s like in a disco… I would take you two, because you guys look dangerous, but good fun as well! When I saw the picture, I was like, ‘These two look like they know what they’re doing there!’ Definitely those two, and then… I would take Max [Verstappen]. He looks like a good one as well for parties."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kimi Antonelli is currently P5 in the drivers' championship with 38 points to his name and sits seven points ahead of his predecessor, Lewis Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli picks fellow F1 driver as his best friend

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli picked Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman as his 'best friend' on the F1 grid and expressed his delight for the latter making it to F1 as well, alongside him.

Ad

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 18-year-old spoke about his ex-teammate in F2 last year and said:

"I would say Ollie [Bearman]. He was my teammate last year in F2, I think we got along pretty well, and we managed to keep the relationship. I’m happy he’s in F1 as well. I would say he’s my best mate."

Ad

The two rookies have arguably been the most impressive from their lot, given the caliber of their respective teammates. Bearman has scored six points compared to his teammate Esteban Ocon's 14 this year and has pushed him in qualifying and races.

Kimi Antonelli would hope for the same in the coming races, as he has played second fiddle to George Russell thus far in the five races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More