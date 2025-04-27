George Russell, Max Verstappen, and Fernando Alonso are the top 3 picks for Kimi Antonelli as the answer to an intriguing question

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli picked his teammate George Russell along with Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen, who were the three drivers he would invite to a dinner party. The young Italian driver has gotten the attention of many F1 fans around the world for his progression from junior categories to the pinnacle of motorsport in such a short period of time.
Antonelli had a lot of eyes on him as he was selected as the replacement for the outgoing Lewis Hamilton at the German team ahead of the 2025 season. However, he has made an excellent start to his Formula 1 career and impressed everyone with his consistent performances in the first five races.
Speaking with F1.com in a Getting to know you segment, Kimi Antonelli was asked to pick his three drivers from past and present for a dinner party, and his reason behind picking Russell, Alonso, and Verstappen was hilarious, saying:
"I would say Fernando [Alonso]… I saw a picture of him with George [Russell] in a disco not a long time ago, and he looks like the right guy to party with."
He turned to his teammate sitting behind him and added:
"You know the famous picture with you and Fernando? It’s like in a disco… I would take you two, because you guys look dangerous, but good fun as well! When I saw the picture, I was like, ‘These two look like they know what they’re doing there!’ Definitely those two, and then… I would take Max [Verstappen]. He looks like a good one as well for parties."
Kimi Antonelli is currently P5 in the drivers' championship with 38 points to his name and sits seven points ahead of his predecessor, Lewis Hamilton.
Kimi Antonelli picks fellow F1 driver as his best friend
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli picked Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman as his 'best friend' on the F1 grid and expressed his delight for the latter making it to F1 as well, alongside him.
As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 18-year-old spoke about his ex-teammate in F2 last year and said:
"I would say Ollie [Bearman]. He was my teammate last year in F2, I think we got along pretty well, and we managed to keep the relationship. I’m happy he’s in F1 as well. I would say he’s my best mate."
The two rookies have arguably been the most impressive from their lot, given the caliber of their respective teammates. Bearman has scored six points compared to his teammate Esteban Ocon's 14 this year and has pushed him in qualifying and races.
Kimi Antonelli would hope for the same in the coming races, as he has played second fiddle to George Russell thus far in the five races.