George Russell names the first 3 F1 drivers he raced against when he started his racing career

George Russell recently named the F1 drivers he raced against during his early days. The Briton started his racing career in 2006. Though he did not race against any current F1 drivers during his early karting days, in 2011, he raced against not one but three drivers who currently line up alongside him.

Speaking to Motorsport.com before the Spanish GP, George Russell spoke about how he knows a lot about certain F1 drivers who he has raced in many different categories.

He recalled how he first raced against Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Esteban Ocon in his karting days back in 2011. He explained how it was a bit surprising for him to not race against Lando Norris and Alex Albon earlier, who were in Great Britain as well. He said:

“I think we all know each other pretty well. We know each other’s driving styles, we know the risks one another take. I first raced against Max and Charles, and Esteban [Ocon] actually, in 2011. I actually raced against those guys before I ever raced against Alex [Albon] or Lando [Norris], which is a bit interesting considering the nationality differences [with that pair and Russell all born in Britain]."

Later, George Russell explained how, despite not directly karting against Norris and Albon, he was aware of them and watched both of them race. The Mercedes driver added:

“But, equally with Alex and Lando, [we] grew up in go-karting watching other races. So, I’d always be watching Alex racing in the age category above, or Lando in the category below. We know each other, and probably that does contribute towards how we race one another."

George Russell talks about few dangerous F1 drivers with less 'spatial awareness'

Mercedes driver George Russell recently stated how there are a few F1 drivers who lack spatial awareness and are dangerous to race against. Speaking to Autosport, he said:

"There were maybe three drivers on the grid who you wouldn’t feel comfortable going against. There’s trust between most of the drivers. I don’t think [those three unnamed racers] have the spatial awareness of others."

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



Who is he talking about? 🫢



#F1 #GeorgeRussell George Russell has said that there are three drivers on the current grid who “don’t have the spatial awareness”Who is he talking about? 🫢 George Russell has said that there are three drivers on the current grid who “don’t have the spatial awareness” 👀 Who is he talking about? 🫢#F1 #GeorgeRussell https://t.co/olGTHdaFIG

Russell compares some of the best drivers, who are excellent at placing their cars in the right position during wheel-to-wheel battles, with others who are not.

"So, actually, you prefer fighting hard against the great drivers because you know that they’re going to be able to control their car better and place it in hard positions but not dangerous positions compared with somebody who maybe isn’t at the same level as the best," he added.

Though he did not mention any names, it was clear that he feels there are a few F1 drivers on the grid whose awareness levels are low.

Poll : 0 votes