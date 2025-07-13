George Russell points to 'so many unknowns' with Mercedes in 2026

George Russell has given his take on the unknowns of the 2026 Formula 1 season with the Mercedes team. His current deal is slated to come to a close at the end of Round 24, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2026 marks the dawn of a new era in the pinnacle of motorsport with the regulation changes. From next year onwards, the challengers will be 30kg lighter; they will also feature a redesigned power unit with increased battery power and an even split between internal combustion engine and electric power. The cars will also use 100% sustainable fuel, among other things.

In line with the significant changes coming to Formula 1 next year and him being a Mercedes (the team is reported to have developed the best engine under the new regulations) driver, George Russell believes there are several unknowns. Via a conversation with Racingnews365, Russell recently said:

"I think going into next year, there are so many unknowns. So many unknowns with the car, so many unknowns with the engine, with the fuel."

George Russell is yet to sign a contract extension with the Mercedes Formula 1 team. Recent reports have suggested that there is significant interest from Mercedes in potentially signing the reigning world champion and the current Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen, for the 2026 season and beyond.

Just like Russell, his younger teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli's deal is also slated to come to a close at the end of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Where does George Russell believe his 'best shot' at the F1 title lies?

While George Russell has talked about the unknowns in regard to the new regulations from 2026 onward, via the same interview, he has also touched upon another thing. The Brit firmly believes that his best shot at the F1 Championship lies with his current employers, at least for the 2026 season.

In line with this, he has added the following:

"We’re performing, I feel, at the racetrack at a very high level. I feel I’m performing at a high level. I’ve been working with the team now. Will be going into my fifth year next year. For all of us, you know, Lando, Charles, drivers who have been with their teams for so long, when you’re going into such a fresh start, I think consistency gives you your best shot."

George Russell has been making his trade with the Toto Wolff-led Mercedes Formula 1 team since 2022. He has so far secured four Grand Prix wins in his career, and all of them have been with Wolff's team.

Moreover, in the ongoing 2025 season, he is among the few other than the two McLaren drivers to have managed to amass a victory (Canadian Grand Prix).

The Max Verstappen-Mercedes situation is bound to develop further and further in the upcoming weeks and months, and thus, it will be interesting to see whether Russell continues with Mercedes for 2026 or not.

