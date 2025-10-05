George Russell recreates a unique Lewis Hamilton tribute after winning the 2025 F1 Singapore GP

George Russell won the Singapore GP and recreated Lewis Hamilton's iconic post-win photoshoot at the homestretch at the Marina Bay Circuit. The 27-year-old was in the Mercedes garage back then and watched Hamilton take the W09 to victory, and took the W16 to the race win time around.Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 and brought home a host of victories for the Brackley-based squad. One such victory that is often remembered for the seven-time champion's masterclass took place at the Marina Bay Circuit.He posted a stellar lap time during qualifying to claim pole position, and the race win came chequered flag on Sunday. His prowess had stunned the paddock, including a young George Russell who was watching the race in the Mercedes garage.Hamilton then had an iconic photoshoot after the race win, where he had sat with the victory trophy on the start/finish straight, an image that Russell recreated after winning the 2025 edition of the race:&quot;Back in 2018 I was here with Mercedes watching Lewis take an insane pole and win. 7 years later, it’s a special moment for me to win here in Singapore and to celebrate the moment with my team 🙌&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, the last time Lewis Hamilton claimed a podium at the Singapore GP was in 2023.Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had entirely different ends to their Singapore GPFerrari's Lewis Hamilton (L) and Mercedes' George Russell ahead of the FP3 for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: GettyWhile George Russell won the Singapore GP and has claimed a myriad of podiums during the 2025 season, Lewis Hamilton's journey with Ferrari has not gotten off to a great start. The seven-time champion is yet to score a podium with the Scuderia in the Grand Prix format and had a dismal weekend in Singapore.Though Russell was glowing with happiness after the race win, as he said in the post-race press conference:&quot;It just felt like another race, and I knew I had a chance to win, and I felt comfortable with that.&quot;The same cannot be said for Hamilton, who suffered a front-left brake failure in the tail end of the race and was handed a five-second penalty for his subsequent off-track excursions. Reflecting on his race in the post-race interview with DAZN, he said:&quot;It was an okay race. I didn't get a great start. Obviously it was very difficult to overtake and I was just kind of stuck in position. At the end I was catching Kimi and then the brakes gave up. So that was, you saw the spark comeout of the left front and then I just had to back off to cool them down. When I cooled them down they came back a little bit but still not fully back there.&quot;Lewis Hamilton has amassed 125 points in the 2025 season so far, 112 points shy of George Russell's tally.