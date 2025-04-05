George Russell reveals what led to the final lap error in F1 Japanese GP

George Russell believes a slower out-lap compromised his final run in qualifying ahead of the 2025 Japanese GP. Speaking to onsite media after the session, the Mercedes driver explained that an experimental approach to tyre warm-up affected performance when it mattered most.

Russell secured fifth on the grid for Sunday’s race at Suzuka, narrowly missing out on a spot in the top two rows. He was edged out by Charles Leclerc by just 0.019s, as the Ferrari driver claimed fourth.

The Briton revealed that Mercedes had tried to extend the tyre preparation phase with a deliberately slower out-lap—a strategy that had worked well in China. However, the significantly cooler and continuously dropping track temperatures in Japan meant the team misjudged the window, leaving him without optimal grip on his final flying lap. Despite the setback, Russell remained optimistic, noting that P5 is still a solid starting position for the race.

Commenting on his qualifying session and issues, Russell said:

“We were stretching for a bit more from the tyres with a slower out-lap, and ultimately, just had no grip at the beginning [of the final] lap. It was a shame but P5 is not a horrendous place to be. The track was getting colder, and we went slower on the out-lap which we knew from all our experiences was not the thing to be doing, but we decided that that was the right decision, and ultimately paid the price.”

He added:

“It is part of the game, and we got it right [in China] but we didn't get it right here. We thought we were a bit too hot on the first run of Q3, but we weren't convinced. We tried something a bit different for the last lap, and it was just way too cold, it was about eight degrees cooler through the session with track temperature, and we didn't react to that. We paid the price, but P5 is not a horrendous price to play.”

George Russell gives an update on the contract situation for 2026 and beyond

George Russell believes there’s no urgency in finalising his contract extension with Mercedes. Speaking to the media at Suzuka, the Briton shared that, based on past experience, a contract can be negotiated and signed in as little as 24 hours once both parties are aligned.

Russell stressed that he’s in no rush and feels no external pressure to finish the deal immediately. He reckoned the primary focus remained on delivering strong performances on track. Confident in his standing with the team, he added that the contract will naturally come together at the right time.

Asked about his contract situation with Mercedes for 2026 and beyond, Russell said (Racingnews365):

“From my side, there’s no stress whatsoever regarding a contract. Ultimately, contracts are in place in Formula 1 and things change very quickly. I believe in myself. You have to perform and it’s pretty much as simple as that. When it comes down to contract discussions, I think with us in the past, with Toto, it’s taken no more than 24 hours to have the conversation, and then it goes to the lawyers and we get something in place.”

He added:

“So, there is no rush from my side, there’s no concerns, there’s no pressure. I’m enjoying where I’m at in the sport right now and enjoying my performance and just enjoying going racing. That’s the main priority right now.”

George Russell does not have a contract beyond the 2025 season with Mercedes, placing added significance on his performances this year. Speculation in the paddock suggests that the Brackley-based team is exploring options outside its traditional driver pool, with Max Verstappen being heavily linked amid Red Bull’s ongoing internal turmoil.

In 2024, Mercedes made no secret of their interest in the reigning world champion, especially as Red Bull faced internal strife and distractions off-track. With the team gradually improving its car performance, the 2025 season presents a crucial opportunity for George Russell to solidify his place and prove he can lead the team into a new era. His consistency and ability to deliver under pressure could play a defining role in shaping his future within the team—or potentially outside of it.

