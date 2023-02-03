George Russell reveals the ‘low point’ in his career which forced him to seek help from a mental health professional

George Russell opened up about the 'low point' in his career that forced him to seek help from a mental health professional. The Briton claims he sought out professional help after a major crash in F1 - but was tight-lipped about which incident in particular.

F1 drivers routinely drive at speeds in excess of 300 kmph and at those speeds, a lot can go wrong in a fraction of a second. Russell is no stranger to massive shunts as the young driver crashed out violently in an incident with Valtteri Bottas at Imola in 2021.

Despite these massive crashes, most drivers are able to get back into the sport comfortably - and the Briton is no exception. However, the Mercedes star has revealed that he sought the counsel of a mental health professional after a particularly bad crash - which he has described as the 'low point' of his career.

Speaking in a video interview for Men's Health UK, George Russell revealed:

"I had a really difficult race and I had a crash and that was a very low point in my career. And I thought I could just pick myself up from that moment. I was picking myself up but we decided to speak with a professional and I was so grateful that I was advised to do that cause I came away from that conversation feeling so much better about myself".

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell make best pairing on the grid, claims Mercedes boss

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell together form the best driver lineup on the grid. The duo were fairly consistent in 2022, with the former Williams man showcasing his talent throughout the year.

Hamilton has established himself as one of the best drivers in the sport in his 16-year career so far, having won seven world titles. However, the Briton failed to impress in the first half of the 2022 season as his team's challenger was riddled with porpoising.

George Russell, on the other hand, proved his worth in the Brackley-based squad with multiple top-five finishes over the season. Toto Wolff recently claimed that Russell is self-critical and makes the best pairing on the grid with Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff said of the two drivers to GPFans:

"George is always very self-critical, which is one of the assets that make him a future world champion. He has been thrown now into the Mercedes works team, we keep developing the car, and if you ask me now, the final results look different."

"Like at the beginning of the year, you could say George was doing very well, and then in the last third of the year, it was Lewis. But in terms of optimum performance, we have the combination of the two best drivers, the strongest line-up."

