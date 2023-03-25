George Russell's F1 opening title pose turned into a meme by Mercedes

Mercedes have turned George Russell's F1 opening title pose into a meme, creating havoc on social media. The Briton posed hilariously in the most recent rendition of the F1 title opening video, sending fans into a frenzy.

George Russell and Mercedes are currently not enjoying the season they would have liked but are doing well in the social media championship battle. The Brackley-based team has been very active on its social media, capitalizing on Russell's funny pose in the F1 title opening video.

The team has gone on to make several memes on the driver's pose, with the 25-year-old appearing as the front wing of the W14, holding the mouth of a dinosaur open, and much more.

Most recently, the team made a video of George Russell reacting to his social media memes, drawing praise from the community for their new style of PR.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Are you loving these as much as we are? Which one is your favourite, Team? Are you loving these as much as we are? Which one is your favourite, Team? 😆👇 https://t.co/vnMmbLBkXI

The Silver Arrows also made another funny video of someone from the squad delivering Fernando Alonso's third-place trophy from Brackley to Silverstone.

After the race in Jeddah, Alonso was initially stripped of his P3 finish when he received a 10-second time penalty.

The penalty was imposed due to an allegation that Alonso's rear jack man had touched his Aston Martin AMR23 before the five-second original penalty was served. Aston Martin subsequently appealed the penalty and got it reversed.

Prominent F1 journalist feels Mercedes should favor Lewis Hamilton over George Russell

Footage recently emerged in which well-known F1 journalist Peter Windsor recommended that Mercedes terminate George Russell's contract to benefit Lewis Hamilton.

Since becoming teammates at the start of the 2022 season, the lack of a competitive car has hindered both drivers from achieving the success they aspire to. Although Russell had hoped to compete for regular victories, the reality was far from what he expected.

The pair collaborated effectively last year to optimize their points and Russell emerged victorious over Lewis Hamilton by 35 points in the intra-team competition at the conclusion of the season. Hamilton currently holds a slight lead over Russell in the 2023 drivers' standings.

Peter Windsor told the Cameron F1 YouTube channel that Mercedes would benefit by ordering George Russell to know his place within the team. He said:

"The problem is George, of course – it's not anything more or less than that. And you've got to remember Lewis wanted to keep Valtteri. So something big happened there in Lewis' mind... They didn't listen to him and they signed George."

"If I was now drafted in as team principal at Mercedes, I would say, 'George, here's the contract, it's in two pieces now mate. If you want to keep driving no problem, sign on the dotted line here and you will never finish in front of Lewis Hamilton. Sorry.'"

It will be interesting to see how the battle between the two drivers develops over the course of the 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes