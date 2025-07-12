George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt dons yellow bikini in latest social media post

Girlfriend of Mercedes F1 driver George Russell, Carmen Mundt, shared her latest vacation snapshot on Instagram. Featuring glimpses from her sunny getaway in Capri, Italy, the 27-year-old posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini while enjoying the Mediterranean breeze aboard a yacht.

Mundt is in the world of finance as her primary profession, but has also gathered a large social media following over time. On Saturday (July 12), Mundt posted a couple of snapshots from her trip to Italy, in partnership with skincare brand Ole Henriksen. She could be seen wearing a blue and white floral swimsuit in one of the photos and a yellow bikini in another snap.

"Estate italiana ☀️", she captioned the post.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt have been together since early 2020. They made their relationship public at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix.

Mundt is originally from Spain, but moved to the United Kingdom to complete her Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Finance at the University of Westminster. This is the time period when she first met Russell. She currently works as an Investor Relations Associate at family offices, according to her LinkedIn profile.

George Russell could move to Red Bull in a straight swap with Max Verstappen - Reports

George Russell and Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Fox Sports has reported that a straight swap between George Russell and Max Verstappen cannot be discounted in 2026, especially now that Christian Horner is out of the picture. The report claims that Horner would have been a "hurdle" for Russell at Red Bull, which has now been cleared.

Russell is currently without a contract for the 2026 F1 season, with his Mercedes contract extension hanging in the balance. This is reportedly due to Toto Wolff's interest in bringing Max Verstappen to the German team.

While admitting that he is interested in bringing Verstappen to Mercedes, Wolff has also not discouraged the chances of Russell staying on even if the Dutchman arrives. But a teammate partnership between the two rivals is hard to imagine from the outside.

Now, Fox Sports has reported that Russell could move to Red Bull, in case Verstappen goes the other way. Earlier, it was believed that the 27-year-old was not keen on working with fired Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Multiple reports have also linked the Briton to Aston Martin previously, but Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are likely to stay put in 2026, making the move unlikely for next year.

A clearer picture regarding Verstappen's future is expected during the upcoming summer break. This, in turn, should also bring more clarity to Russell's future within the F1 paddock.

