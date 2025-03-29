George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt drops 3-word reaction to Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux's post

Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, dropped a moving post on Instagram, recalling her meeting with Singaporean artist Robert Zhao. To hype up Mleux's new adventure, George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt dropped a comment below her Instagram post.

Alexandra Saint Mleux has been dating Ferrari driver Leclerc for a while now. The duo made their relationship official through paddock appearances. Besides being a popular face on social media, Alexandra is an art and history student.

She recently attended the Art Basel event in Hong Kong and met famous Singaporean artist Robert Zhao. In an Instagram post, Alexandra recalled their inspiring discussion around art.

"Incredibly grateful for the opportunity to meet and moderate a conversation with the brilliant Singaporean artist @robert_zhao during @artbasel week in Hong Kong. We explored the ideas and process behind his Secondary Forests series—presented at the Venice Biennale—as well as his ICZ concept," Alex said in the caption.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Saint Mleux's comment section was filled with congratulatory messages. Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt also dropped a three-word comment to hype up Alex.

"Well done Ale!!! ❤️"

Screenshot of Carmen Mundt's comment [Image Source: @alexandrasaintmleux /Instagram]

Apart from Carmen, Francisca Gomes (Pierre Gasly's partner) and Rebecca Donaldson (Carlos Sainz's girlfriend) also praised Leclerc's partner.

Charles Leclerc, the popular Monegasque racer, has been racing for Ferrari since 2019. Last year, he signed a multi-year extension contract to offer long-term commitment to the Italian team.

On the other hand, George Russell has stepped up as Mercedes' senior driver this year as Lewis Hamilton jumped to Ferrari to join Leclerc. In the first two races of the 2025 season so far, Russell has clinched two podium finishes, both P3.

However, Leclerc and Hamilton have struggled with their car, SF-25. In China last week, the duo got disqualified after the race as their cars were deemed illegal by the FIA.

Charles Leclerc opens up on SF-25's shortcomings this season

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Ferrari hasn't fared well in the first two races of the 2025 F1 season. After a P8 (Leclerc) and P10 (Hamilton) finish in Australia, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix as their cars failed the legality check.

Amid Ferrari's incessant struggles, Leclerc has shed light on a significant problem with SF-25's design. He claimed that while the car has improved in high-speed corners, low- and medium-speed areas need to be restructured.

Talking to Motorsport Week, Charles Leclerc said:

“It was basically all in one. I know, and I think we know where we need to push in terms of performance for this car. The high speed, I think we took a big step forward. Low and medium speed seems to be the area where we need to work on a little bit more for now.”

The next race is in Suzuka, Japan, where Ferrari will aim to bounce back and salvage the damage done to their standings in the constructors championship.

