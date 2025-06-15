George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt drops 3-word reaction as Mercedes driver wins the F1 Canadian GP

George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, had a three-word reaction to her boyfriend's Canadian GP victory. Russell, who started the race from the pole, went on to take the checkered flag to claim his first win of the season.
Following a brilliant qualifying performance on Saturday (June 14), Russell started the race from P1 and kept his place going into Turn 1. From there on, he cruised on his way to the victory as Max Verstappen, who was chasing him, could not put much pressure on him.
As a result, the Briton crossed the finish line under the safety car triggered by Lando Norris during his wheel-to-wheel battle with teammate Oscar Piastri. As Russell picked up his first win since the 2024 Las Vegas GP, Mundt shared her reaction on Instagram.
Miss Mundt shared F1's official post on Russell in her story and wrote,:
"Come on Love! @georgerussell63."
Here's a screenshot of Carmen Montero Mundt's Instagram story on George Russell's win:
Russell's teammate, Kimi Antonelli, wrapped up the final podium place, giving Mercedes a brilliant one-three finish. Oscar Piastri of McLaren came home in P4.
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari finished the race in P5 and P6, respectively, while Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, and Carlos Sainz completed the Top 10.
George Russell shared his feelings after claiming Canadian GP win
Following his empathetic victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada, George Russell shared his thoughts on the race. The Brit was delighted to clinch his first win of the season.
"I think the strength of our car is in the cooler conditions so let's see in the coming races, but let's enjoy this for now. Good day, good day!"
"It is amazing to be back on the top step. I felt last year was a victory lost, so to get the victory and see Kimi on the podium too is an amazing day for the team," Russell told Sky Sports.
Thanks to his victory, Russell trimmed the gap to the championship to Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen. Currently, the Mercedes man stands in P4 with 136 points. Piastri leads the championship with 198 points, followed by Norris (176) and Verstappen (155).