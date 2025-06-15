George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt drops 3-word reaction as Mercedes driver wins the F1 Canadian GP

George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, had a three-word reaction to her boyfriend's Canadian GP victory. Russell, who started the race from the pole, went on to take the checkered flag to claim his first win of the season.

Ad

Following a brilliant qualifying performance on Saturday (June 14), Russell started the race from P1 and kept his place going into Turn 1. From there on, he cruised on his way to the victory as Max Verstappen, who was chasing him, could not put much pressure on him.

As a result, the Briton crossed the finish line under the safety car triggered by Lando Norris during his wheel-to-wheel battle with teammate Oscar Piastri. As Russell picked up his first win since the 2024 Las Vegas GP, Mundt shared her reaction on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Miss Mundt shared F1's official post on Russell in her story and wrote,:

"Come on Love! @georgerussell63."

Here's a screenshot of Carmen Montero Mundt's Instagram story on George Russell's win:

Credit: Carmen Mundt on Instagram.

Russell's teammate, Kimi Antonelli, wrapped up the final podium place, giving Mercedes a brilliant one-three finish. Oscar Piastri of McLaren came home in P4.

Ad

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari finished the race in P5 and P6, respectively, while Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, and Carlos Sainz completed the Top 10.

George Russell shared his feelings after claiming Canadian GP win

Following his empathetic victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada, George Russell shared his thoughts on the race. The Brit was delighted to clinch his first win of the season.

Ad

Race winner George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team waves from the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve - Source: Getty

"I think the strength of our car is in the cooler conditions so let's see in the coming races, but let's enjoy this for now. Good day, good day!"

Ad

"It is amazing to be back on the top step. I felt last year was a victory lost, so to get the victory and see Kimi on the podium too is an amazing day for the team," Russell told Sky Sports.

Thanks to his victory, Russell trimmed the gap to the championship to Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen. Currently, the Mercedes man stands in P4 with 136 points. Piastri leads the championship with 198 points, followed by Norris (176) and Verstappen (155).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More