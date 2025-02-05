George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt drops a hilarious comment on F1 racer's Padel game post

George Russell went to a Padel game with his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, and shared images of their outing on social media. However, Mundt made a hilarious comment, suggesting that Russell even allowed her to play with the ball.

Russell, the soon-to-be senior Mercedes driver, is spending the final days of the off-season with his Spanish girlfriend. The couple has been dating for several years now, and are often seen together during race weekends.

Mundt moved to London, UK, at 18 years of age, for higher studies. She graduated in Business Administration and Finance before joining a corporate office.

Mundt met Russell through common friends in London, and the friendship turned into a romantic relationship. Last year, Carmen left her corporate job to move in with the British driver at his residence in Monaco.

Meanwhile, with a few days left until the 2025 season, George Russell took his girlfriend for a Padel game date. They teamed up for a match and shared pictures and videos of the same on Instagram.

However, Carmen Mundt pulled Russell's leg with a cheeky comment.

"If only you would let me take a ball from time to time… 😂," Mundt posted a comment.

Carmen Mundt's comment on Russell's post (Image source: @georgerussell63/Instagram)

Russell and Carmen have maintained a strong bond despite being apart due to professional commitments. Their different backgrounds and nationalities have never been an issue.

Meanwhile, for Russell, the upcoming season marks a pivotal transition. He is set to become Mercedes' lead driver after racing for three seasons in the shadows of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. He will also have to mentor Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old rookie, who will be making his F1 debut in the upcoming season.

Carmen Mundt opens up on George Russell's outdoor lifestyle

George Russell with his girlfriend (Image Getty)

George Russell and his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, are often on the move due to their busy schedules. However, even during the off-season, the couple tries to stay as active as possible.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Mundt shared an interesting insight about their relationship.

“GR can’t stop. We do activities all day long, and we follow so many sports. Lunch or dinner with friends and our favorite thing… Wake up with no alarm and go out for a coffee. Honestly, you’ll find us at the coffee shop on a day off!" Carmen said.

In the past few weeks, Russell and Carmen were spotted in many places. They celebrated the holidays together and went on trips. They also spent quality time with family in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, with Mercedes' car launch scheduled for February 24, George Russell will likely return to action. Two days after the event, pre-season testing will begin in Bahrain.

