George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt shares adorable reaction to the Mercedes driver's podium at the F1 Chinese GP

George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt shared her reaction to the Briton's podium finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, showcasing her love for the Mercedes driver. Russell managed to make it back-to-back podiums with another P3 finish in Shanghai on Sunday.

Ad

Russell had yet another low-key but brilliant result as he managed to get onto the podium yet again in China, to follow up after doing the same in Australia last week. It has been a solid start to the year for the 27-year-old as he assumes the role of team leader at Mercedes.

After holding off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc early on in the race, Russell could well have managed to overtake Lando Norris to grab P2 if he had another lap amid the McLaren drivers' break issues during the final laps of the race.

Ad

Trending

After the race, Mercedes shared Russell's result via instagram, congratulating the driver on back-to-back podiums, while also acknowledging that the Silver Arrows have reached 300 podiums in F1.

"BACK-TO-BACK PODIUMS! 👊 AND, OUR 300TH IN F1!!! George brings it home in P3 at the Chinese GP 👏👏👏"

Ad

George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, reshared this post on her instagram story, and added a single emoji to showcase her love for the Mercedes man and his result in China.

"🫶🏽"

Screen grab of Carmen Mundt's instagram story [via instagram/@carmenmmundt]

George Russell has now grabbed back-to-back P3 finishes and also managed a P4 during the Sprint in Shanghai on Saturday. The Briton now sits third in the Drivers' standings during this early stage of the season, just one point behind Max Verstappen in second.

Ad

If Russell maintains his consistent performances throughout the season, it could prove to be crucial in what is set to be a closely fought title between the drivers and teams. His teammate Kimi Antonelli has also started his life in F1 impressively, grabbing a P6 finish in China to add to his P4 finish in Australia.

"P3 was the maximum for us today": George Russell reflects on Mercedes' Chinese GP outing

George Russell after the Chinese Grand Prix main race - Source: Getty

George Russell reflected on his and his team's result at the Chinese Grand Prix and shared that P3 was the most they could achieve amid McLaren's performance superiority. The Briton also shared how it has been a positive start to the season for the Mercedes team.

Ad

Speaking after the race on Sunday, Russell explained how his race panned out, beginning with the race start.

"P3 was the maximum for us today. We can therefore be pleased with the result and getting our second podium in two races to start the season. I made a good start and tried to take the lead from Oscar (Piastri). It was unfortunate to not be able to make the pass, and then to lose out to Lando, but fair play to Oscar as he defended well." [via Mercedes AMG F1]

Ad

"It has been a really positive start our season. We finished P3 in Melbourne, P4 in the Sprint yesterday, and P3 again today. We have been consistent, and the car has felt good." he added.

Russell also shared that the McLarens, driven by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, were simply 'too quick' for him to be able to catch them during the race. He also reflected on his race start, praising Piastri's strong defense, as he tried to overtake the Aussie on the inside of turn 1 having started second.

Piastri closed the door on Russell though, which compromised him through the long turn 2, meaning Norris also got through on the Mercedes man.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback