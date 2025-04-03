George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt shares intriguing details on how she manages her relationship with the Mercedes driver

George Russell's partner, Carmen Mundt, revealed how she manages her relationship with him despite their busy professional schedules throughout the week. She mentioned that she does it like "any other couple," stating that Russell remains very supportive of her.

The couple has been dating since 2020 and are seldom spotted on the grid as well. While they usually prefer keeping their relationship private, Carmen Mundt revealed how she manages her time with Russell.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Mundt was questioned by one of her fans regarding her relationship and how she manages to make out time for her partner. She replied that they have to make compromises like any other relationship and that George Russell remains supportive throughout her week.

"Same way as any other couple with an ordinary life does. There's always a compromise but we generally take things in a very positive way! During the week I have full focus on my work Monday to Friday. George is very supportive of absolutely everything I do and want to achieve," she wrote in her story.

"In all fairness, I always wonder how he finds the energy to support me with his schedule!"

Carmen Mundt reveals how she manages her relationship with George Russell (@carmenmmundt on Instagram)

Carmen Mundt once previously revealed that she had met George Russell through a mutual friend a couple of years ago.

What does Carment Mundt do? Exploring George Russell's partner's professional life

Carment Montero Mundt was born in Spain but moved to the United Kingdom when she was 18. Her educational background was focused on Science, however, she moved towards finance as she entered college. She got her Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Finance in 2021 from the University of Westminster. By that time, she had also gained some experience working in the field as an intern.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Mundt is employed at Ruffer LLP, London, where she works as an Investor Relations Associate. In her Instagram story, she also shared that she was pursuing Science back in Spain, however, she moved towards business and finance after getting to London.

Carmen Mundt reveals her journey from Science to Finance (@carmenmmundt on Instagram)

As for her partner, George Russell, he has been racing with Mercedes since the 2022 season and has taken the role of senior driver after Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari this season. He has been an extremely consistent driver and has helped the team hold the second place in the Constructors' standings.

Russell is partnered with Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the youngest driver on the grid. He was in his maiden Formula 2 season last year, but his competence saw Mercedes sign him well before the season got over.

