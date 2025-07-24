Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, gave insight into how her life has changed since she started going out with the British driver. The four-time F1 race winner is currently in the middle of his best season in the sport, as he has scored five podiums, including a race win in Canada.

The 27-year-old has also become one of the best drivers in the sport in the last couple of years, owing to his consistent performances with the German team. Since Russell is in a critical phase of his racing career, his girlfriend also moved in with him in his lavish Monaco apartment last year.

Carmen Montero Mundt, 27, and George Russell have been dating for a long time after first being spotted in the paddock in the 2020 season. On her recent Q/A session on her Instagram Stories, Montero Mundt was asked to give tips on losing weight quickly, to which she replied:

"I would never recommend something like that, and I get a lot of questions about dieting. Since I have been with George and shifting my lifestyle, my body has completely transformed, and honestly, I probably eat more now than ever."

"We focus on moderation and mostly eat nourishing whole foods, but we don't follow any strict restrictions. If there is something truly delicious in front of me, like a beautiful pastry, gelato, or good dark chocolate, I would absolutely enjoy it," she added.

Snapshot of George Russell's girlfriend on her Story...Instagram/@carmenmmundt

Carmen Montero Mundt works in finance but has a substantial 644k Instagram following. She regularly posts about her life and shares moments with George Russell.

George Russell reflects on his girlfriend's impact on his life

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he looks forward to decompressing from the racing action by spending time with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt on his off days.

The Brit was full of praise for his girlfriend and told The Sun:

“She didn’t know who I was, she didn’t know F1 and wasn’t even bothered by any of that. She is a very down-to-earth individual, and we share values. She’s such a hard worker, wants to achieve so much and she really recognises what it takes in my position to be at this level."

“Having her on this journey means an awful lot to me because even though we are living our dream, it can be a lonely lifestyle. Having somebody to help you disconnect from that actually brings performance as well,” he added.

The Mercedes driver and the Spaniard are among the most popular couples in the paddock, with the Montero Mundt attending most of Russell's races throughout the year.

