George Russell’s girlfriend shares adorable caption for Mercedes star after completing their 5-year anniversary 

George Russell's partner Carmen Mundt shared a picture with heartwarming words on Instagram as the couple two their anniversary. They have been dating since 2020 and this was their fifth anniversary.

Mundt is often seen with the Mercedes star at the F1 paddock during race weekends. During the off-season as well, the two were seen together on vacation a couple of times as they kept their social media followers updated on their usual lives.

Adding to the posts, she shared a greyscale photo still featuring the two of them.

"Five years with the most wonderful person I could ever ask for 🖤 forever proud of who you are and what you do," she captioned the Instagram post.

Carmen Mundt was born in Spain in 1998 and currently lives in the UK. She has a degree in business management and finance that she attained from the University of Westminster. She has previously worked as an Investor Relations Associate for Ruffer LLP.

George Russell is set to be the senior driver at Mercedes this season onwards following Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari. The former will now be partnered by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who moved to the team after spending very little time in the Formula 2 championship.

George Russell shared his opinion on Kimi Antonelli as he prepares Mercedes move

Mercedes signed Kimi Antonelli shortly after his run during the Italian Grand Prix's first free practice. The session had ended quite early for the 18-year-old as he crashed into the wall at the Parabolica.

Antonelli has been extremely fast in the junior series. He skipped Formula 3 and was in his debut season in Formula 2 when Mercedes signed him and he is set to join the crew alongside George Russell.

Russell will be the more experienced driver in the team, considering he has been a part of the grid since 2019 and joined the Geman outfit in 2022, claimed that Antonelli currently lacks experience, but he expects him to get on speed as the season progresses.

"I recognize my role as the more experienced driver, I am entering a new chapter in my career. I am ending my beginning and entering the mid-stage. Lewis was 29 when he joined Mercedes and started winning all those championships. Nowadays everyone starts younger and younger — my debut came at 20. But I feel ready now to fulfill roles at the team," George Russell said.

"He is such a fantastic driver. He does not have the experience yet, but I am sure he will be up to speed very quickly, He is young, but his opinion will be just as valid."

Mercedes finished the 2024 season in fourth place in the constructors' championship. The team had a good development trajectory and clinched a total of four race wins.

