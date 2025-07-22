George Russell’s ongoing uncertainty with Mercedes deemed “bizarre” by F1 veteran

Mercedes star George Russell's current contract with the Brackley-based team ends after the 2025 season. Toto Wolff and Co. haven't yet offered an extension to the British driver with the season past the midway point. Amid this, F1 Veteran David Coulthard came out and commented on the bizarre uncertainty around Russell's Mercedes future.
Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli’s contract with Mercedes ends after the current F1 season, with neither driver getting an extension yet. The British driver suggested that he is in talks with Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff regarding the same and that it will all happen in due time.
Amid this, Max Verstappen’s talks with Toto Wolff over a possible switch to Mercedes for the 2026 season were also revealed. George Russell came out and claimed that he had knowledge of his Boss being in talks with Verstappen, and suggested that it was okay for Wolff to be in contact with a top driver like the Dutchman.
However, the possibility of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes for 2026 raised the question of whether George Russell or Kimi Antonelli will make way for the four-time F1 champion at the Brackley stable. David Coulthard came out and revealed that even if the Mercedes lineup was to shuffle, Russell should be the one being retained by the team.
Coulthard highlighted Russell's excellent 2025 performance as he said,
“George not being officially signed [for the 2026 season] is slightly bizarre. Based on the performance right now, even if there was a change in Mercedes’ line-up, you wouldn’t think it would be George who would be the change. There are a few things we’re all waiting on to fall into place.” (via F1)
Russell currently sits P4 with 147 points in the F1 standings, whereas Kimi Antonelli is only P7 with just 63 points to his name. The British driver has also managed five podiums so far, including the win at the Canadian GP
George Russell reacts to the uncertainty around his Mercedes future
Max Verstappen's talks with Toto Wolff have put Russell's future at Mercedes in jeopardy. The British driver was questioned by the media whether it was unfair for his Mercedes future to be in question despite his strong start to the season. George replied,
“I mean that is for you to judge. For me, I feel quite thick-skinned and I don't really read much news or listen to rumours, I just focus on the facts and on the driving. At the beginning of the year, I said you can have a contract, but if you don't perform, you're out. And if you perform, everything sorts itself out, so I will just focus on the driving as I've been for this whole year.”
George Russell is the only driver apart from the two McLarens and Max Verstappen who has managed to take a victory in the first half of the 2025 season.