George Russell's solution to insufficient F1 pre-season testing time - "I think three days with two cars would probably be a good place to be."

Mercedes driver George Russell has offered a solution for what he feels is an insufficient amount of pre-season testing time for all drivers ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

F1 pre-season testing was reduced from six days to three in 2021 before two separate three-day tests in Barcelona and Bahrain last season. The move was made primarily to reduce the workload of all teams and the overall costs incurred.

However, George Russell, who is the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) chairman, feels this is a handicap for all drivers preparing for the new campaign as teams cannot run both cars at the same time during those three days.

During an interview with motorsport.com ahead of the first day of pre-season testing in Sakhir, the Briton said:

"I understand and recognize why we do that. I think three days with two cars would probably be a good place to be. And I think that would probably be the best compromise for all of the reasons why we're trying to limit it, but right now, one and a half days per driver I think is too few."

"It just wouldn't ever happen" - George Russell makes interesting comparisons between F1 and tennis

George Russell believes three days of testing is not enough preparation for drivers who have not raced since the winter. He feels F1 should be more flexible with the regulations around pre-season testing so that drivers can familiarize themselves better with the cars instead.

While speaking in the aforementioned interview with motorsport.com, the 25-year-old said:

"Personally speaking, I don't think three days is enough because you have got to remember, from a driver's perspective, that is one and a half days per driver. We were fortunate to do the [Silverstone filming days] last week, but had we not, that would have been getting on for 12 weeks out of the car from Abu Dhabi to Bahrain."

Russell then went on to compare his situation, as well as that of his fellow drivers, to that of a tennis player:

"Could you imagine Rafael Nadal spending 12 weeks without hitting a ball and then going straight into the French Open with one and a half days of training? You know, it just wouldn't ever happen."

Mercedes logged 157 laps on the first day of pre-season testing, with George Russell being responsible for 69 of them. The Briton's fastest lap was 1:34.174, nearly half a second behind teammate Lewis Hamilton.

