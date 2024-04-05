British racer Lando Norris has sided with Fernando Alonso in the controversial incident involving the Spaniard and Mercedes driver George Russell. The last race in Australia saw the two drivers battle it out for P6. In the penultimate lap, Alonso slowed down 100 meters before the braking point in turn 6.

That was uncharacteristic of the driver and led to Russell, who was following him, to lose control and crash out. In a post-race investigation, Alonso was given a 20-second penalty, which appears to have divided the paddock. While drivers like Nico Hulkenberg have been critical of the Spaniard's actions, Norris has sided with Alonso.

When asked about the incident, Lando Norris said that it's typical of Fernando Alonso, who was being a bit subtle in his defense. Unfortunately, the Spaniard overstepped the mark, but at no point did Norris feel that it was a brake check. On the contrary, Norris said that Russell should have been more careful.

As quoted by PlanetF1 (via GP Blog), Norris said:

“What Fernando did was odd, like, extreme, but I don’t think it’s even close to being regarded as a brake test. Did he brake and downshift?

"I don’t know the exact things of it, but should it be a penalty in any way? No. George, in my opinion, should have seen it coming. I don’t want to comment too much on it, but George had time to see what was going on."

It was not a brake test: Norris on Fernando Alonso's maneuver

Lando Norris also asserted that what Fernando Alonso did was not a brake test whatsoever.

The McLaren driver pointed out the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian GP as an example of a brake test and added that the one from the Spaniard didn't qualify.

He said:

“I’m sure it’s always tougher being in the situation, so that’s why I don’t like commenting on it, but that kind of thing shouldn’t have been a penalty. I think this clear he’s in front.

"Like Max and Hamilton (in 2021), that’s a brake test, you know – this was not a brake test. This was just trying to play very smart, Fernando being Fernando, and kind of being caught out by it."

Fernando Alonso was furious at the penalty and has since maintained his stance. He doesn't think he did anything wrong and said the same in Japan as well.