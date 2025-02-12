George Russell sends heartwarming message to partner Carmen Mundt on her 27th birthday

George Russell is Mercedes' star driver in F1 and is applauded for his consistency behind the wheel. On the other hand, in his personal life, he has been dating Carmen Mundt since 2020 and shared a wholesome message on an Instagram story tagging his girlfriend, while wishing her a 27th birthday on February 12.

Mundt was born in Jerez, in Southern Spain, and stayed there till 18. She then moved to England to complete her higher studies, joining the University of Westminster for a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Finance.

Since making the relationship public in September 2020, the couple is often spotted together. Moreover, they were guests in a Tommy Hilfiger advertisement a few weeks back and had fun during the shoot. The pair have celebrated several birthdays together and Russell posted a story wishing Mundt a happy birthday this year, writing:

""Happy birthday, my love @carmenmmundt."

Carmen Montero reposted George Russell's Instagram story | Source: @carmenmmundt on Instagram

The British driver is set to turn 27 three days later on February 15 and will be hoping for a better year in F1 ahead.

George Russell asserts that he and Mercedes are ready to win championships

George Russell's venture into Mercedes came at a sub-optimal timing. The German giant had won the previous eight constructors' titles but started the ground-effect era of regulations on the back foot. This has resulted in him only scoring three victories in the past three years.

However, with the Brackley-based squad finally getting the memo of the new cars last year and performing exceptionally well around tracks with cooler temperatures, Mercedes personnel hope to return to the winning trend in the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old is on the same side and reckons himself and the team to be ready to win championships. He said (via Sky Sports News):

"Yeah, absolutely. I feel ready, everybody in the team is so motivated. I feel these years have been trial and error but every time we’ve had a chance to win, we’ve won. That’s what gives me the optimism that if we do have the car, we can achieve it. We’re working as hard as we can for it to be this year, everybody is fully on board and it’s going to be an exciting season."

George Russell is slated to begin the year as the team leader after Lewis Hamilton departed. Rookie Kimi Antonelli is filling in for the seven-time champion. Mercedes enters the season with various drivers in the lineup as Valtteri Bottas has reunited with the German squad ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

