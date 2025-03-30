George Russell shares adorable 4-word post for his mother on Mother's Day

George Russell shared an adorable photograph of himself with his mother, paying tribute her on the occasion of Mother's Day. The National holiday is celebrated on March 30 across the United Kingdom.

Ad

George Russell was born in King's Lynn, England in 1998, to Steve and Alison Russell. The Briton has previously shared how he had a tough upbringing, and that his family lived in a mobile home when he was small child.

The 27-year-old has often shared how close he is with his parents and whole family over the years. He also posts photographs with both his father and mother on many occasions via his social media, sharing updates about them with his fans.

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, Russell shared an adorable photograph of himself with his mother, Alison, wishing her a Happy Mother's Day with a short and sweet message.

"Happy Mother’s Day, mum 🩵"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Russell is the youngest child in his family, as he has an elder sister named Cara and a elder brother named Benjy. The latter was reportedly also involved in the world of motorsports, and started karting when he was 11, and even became both national and world champion in his age group. [via The Sports Rush]

But Benjy eventually became a mentor to his younger brother, George, who started karting at the age of just 6.

Ad

Russell has also shared his struggles with not being able to spend much time with his father during his childhood, as he was out working all day. The Mercedes man also acknowledged that his father was working extremely hard to facilitate his dream of becoming an F1 driver

George Russell shared he struggled with being away from his father during his childhood

George Russell after the Chinese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Speaking back in 2024, George Russell shared how he missed his father during his childhood years as he was not around a lot due to his work. However, the Brit did admit that his father was working as hard for him to be able to race on the weekends. Steve Russell ran a business selling seeds and pulses to support his family.

Ad

Russell opened up about his childhood experience, and also recognized the sacrifices his father made for him, saying:

"He got up early and came home late running a business selling seeds and pulses. As a kid you miss having your father around, but it’s only now that I appreciate he was doing it so I could race at the weekend." [via The Sports Rush]

Ad

Ad

George Russell currently resides in Monaco with his girlfriend Carmen Mundt, while his parents still live in the United Kingdom. But the Briton also shares regular updates about visiting his parents often at their home back in his native country.

The proud parents will be delighted by the start their son has made to the 2025 F1 season, as Russell has commenced the year off brilliantly, securing podiums in both of the season's first two race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback