George Russell shares adorable birthday story for his Spanish girlfriend Carmen Mundt

George Russell shared a heartwarming image on his Instagram story with his partner Carmen Mundt on her 27th birthday.

The two made their relationship public during the Tuscan GP of 2020. George Russell and Carmen Mundt are sometimes seen together in the paddock as well although they are extremely private about their relationship.

Expand Tweet

Mundt hails from London and works as an investor relations associate at Ruffer LLP. She has a Bachelor's degree in Business Management & Finance from the University of Westminster.

As mentioned, the two were seen together for the first time during the 2020 Tuscan GP. At the time, George Russell drove for Williams but was then signed by Mercedes for the 2022 season.

He has been driving with the team since alongside his seven-time world champion teammate, Lewis Hamilton. In a major move, the latter will leave the team in the 2025 season to race for Ferrari. This would give George Russell a golden opportunity to be the senior driver of Mercedes.

Mercedes team principal rests hopes on George Russell

With Lewis Hamilton leaving the team, the expectations for the future rest with George Russell. Mercedes has been struggling for a win in the past two seasons. 2025 will see a new face in the team alongside Russell, who is signed through the season.

Talking about the upcoming season, team principal Toto Wolff stated that Russell is their 'future'.

“George is our future, and you know, when I look at all the young men, of the current Formula 1 drivers, he’s the one I would want to have in a car,” F1 quoted him as saying.

Mercedes has won only a single race since 2021 - the Brazilian GP of 2022, where Russell came out victorious ahead of his teammate. While much better was expected from 2023, the car was simply not competitive enough ahead of Red Bull's RB19.

Despite this, the team managed to finish runner-up, ahead of Ferrari by three points. Speaking of the season, Russell said:

“It’s been a season where we’ve had a lot of pace at times, but never achieved the results that I felt were deserved, or were possible, so we definitely need to try and understand why that was,” F1 quoted him as saying.

Close competition between the top three is expected for the upcoming season because of the development that teams showed in 2023. Ferrari became the only team to win a Grand Prix other than Red Bull, and Mercedes, though a little unpredictable, was competitive.