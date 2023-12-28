George Russell shares his “Camera roll throwbacks” and sends F1 Twitter into a meltdown

With Formula 1 currently in its off season, fans got a fun refresher of the 2023 season as George Russell uploaded the second part of his 'camera roll throwbacks' on social media. Posting a series of photos from the season, he sent fans to a trip down memory lane.

The photos included several notable moments from the season, including him riding a motorcycle with Lewis Hamilton, having a meal with Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc, and running through the snow with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt.

Fans were ecstatic to see the photos and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One fan wrote:

"Absolutely loving these throwbacks i'm glad u had so many beautiful memories this season."

George Russell disappointed with 2023 season, expected more podiums

Mercedes driver George Russell finished eighth in the drivers' standings in the 2023 F1 season, accumulating 175 points. The Silver Arrows finished second in the constructors' standings, edging Ferrari by three points in a neck-to-neck campaign. However, Russell was still quite disappointed with his performance.

The British driver finished the season with four DNFs and two podiums, significantly less than the previous year (eight). Talking about his disappointment with his performances, Russell said (via Sports Illustrated):

"So, of course I wanted to achieve a lot more this season. It’s been… regardless of the being victory-less, there’s probably been seven or eight podiums I could’ve had this year… and I’m disappointed with myself in that there’s been a few on my shoulders."

George Russell is already vying for the top spot in 2024, but also realises that only one team can get it right. He also acknowledged the likes of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and other talented drivers, who are also currently in the same position as he is. He added:

"So, we need to bide our time, as frustrating as it is. But you’ve got great drivers like Charles [Leclerc] in the exact same position, Lando in the exact same position. And this was Max four or five years ago in 2020 and prior. So, I’m not too bitter about it. Of course I would love my fortunes to be different, but my time will come.”

The 2024 Formula 1 season is shaping up to be an exciting one and Russell will be hoping for more promising results.