George Russell shares a surprising timeline when quizzed about his Mercedes contract extension

George Russell has made it clear that there won't be any contract extension announcement with Mercedes in the next few weeks. The British driver's future has been intrinsically linked with Max Verstappen in the last few races, and with the Dutch driver announcing his plans for 2026, the route seems clear for the driver to sign a contract extension.

George Russell has been a part of the Mercedes team since 2022. He replaced Valtteri Bottas at the team as he teamed up with the 7x F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton. After three years of growing through different phases, the driver has now morphed into the leadership role on the team.

The 2025 F1 season has been his standout until now, where he has been the team leader not only in terms of points but also in terms of his demeanor. His current contract comes to an end this season, but the driver was forced to wait as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff kept an eye on what was going on with Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

With Max Verstappen announcing that he's going to stay at Red Bull for 2026, one expected Mercedes to announce a George Russell contract extension. The British driver, however, has told Sky Sports that the announcement of an extension is going to take some time, and nothing should be expected during the summer break. He said,

I've got nothing to be worried about. And nothing's going to happen over summer because, honestly, I just want to have a rest and recharge and come back stronger for the second half of the year. But there's no time pressure either way now. So it'll happen when it will happen.”

George Russell on not wanting to rush it with Mercedes

George Russell has been kept on standby for some time by Toto Wolff this season, as the driver even admitted in Silverstone that an announcement would have been great for the confidence.

With Max Verstappen's announcement that he's staying at Red Bull, Russell is expected to be the driver at the German team for the next season. However, the Brit continues to emphasize that the timing has to be right, and he doesn't want to rush anything. He says,

“I'm 27 now, I've been with the team for four years. Next year would be my fifth. We want to build the relationship together, but it's got to be right and I don't want to rush it. I've been waiting 12 months. I'm not going to just rush it in the course of two weeks. So we'll sit down when the time is right.”

It would be interesting to see what the next step is for George Russell. The driver is, by the looks of it, seeking some sort of commitment from Mercedes that he hasn't got for a long-term commitment, and that might be something that he is trying to negotiate at the moment.

