  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • George Russell
  • George Russell shares a swim with his “number 1 fan” after grabbing pole position in Singapore

George Russell shares a swim with his “number 1 fan” after grabbing pole position in Singapore

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Oct 04, 2025 23:51 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Pole position qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team waves to fans during qualifying- Source: Getty

Mercedes driver George Russell shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt as he proclaimed her as his 'number one fan' after grabbing a shock pole position for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. It had been a tricky start to the weekend for the British driver as he was struggling to get to grips with W16 and even had a crash in the FP2 session, which did not allow him to set fast laps on soft tires.

Ad

The four-time F1 race winner looked the slower of the two Mercedes drivers heading into the all-important qualifying session as his rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli had a slight advantage.

However, the 27-year-old produced two excellent laps in the Q3 session to leave everyone surprised with the sudden change in performance, which allowed him to take his second pole position of the 2025 season at the iconic Marina Bay circuit.

After completing his media duties in the paddock, George Russell headed back to his hotel to decompress with his girlfriend and shared a couple of pictures with the latter in the swimming pool on his social media platform Instagram, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"With my number 1 fan after a good day. Good night!"
Ad

It is Russell's first pole position at the iconic street circuit, surpassing his previous best of P2 in the 2023 season.

George Russell analyzes his chances of getting his first victory in Singapore

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he was expecting a stronger challenge from the McLaren in the main race, given that the reigning world champions have been stronger in race pace this year.

Ad

In his post-quali press conference, the King's Lynn-born native spoke about the challenge of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri behind him and said:

"We know the McLarens are usually exceptionally good on their tyres in the hot conditions. I think we've all been a little bit surprised at their sort of lack of pace this weekend. We were probably all expecting them to run away with it, and we certainly didn’t anticipate being in the fight for pole position here.
Ad
"So, not sure going into tomorrow. I'm the only driver who hasn't done a long run, so that doesn't play in my favour. But, of course, overtaking is challenging here. Races have been a bit of a one-stop recently, but now with the 80 km/h speed limit in the pit lane, it probably brings it closer to a two now."

George Russell has been one of the standout drivers of the 2025 season and has consistently delivered for the German team, despite not having a contract for next season. The British driver has already won a race this year when he converted his pole position into a memorable victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Devang Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications