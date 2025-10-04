George Russell shares a swim with his “number 1 fan” after grabbing pole position in Singapore

Mercedes driver George Russell shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt as he proclaimed her as his 'number one fan' after grabbing a shock pole position for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. It had been a tricky start to the weekend for the British driver as he was struggling to get to grips with W16 and even had a crash in the FP2 session, which did not allow him to set fast laps on soft tires.The four-time F1 race winner looked the slower of the two Mercedes drivers heading into the all-important qualifying session as his rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli had a slight advantage.However, the 27-year-old produced two excellent laps in the Q3 session to leave everyone surprised with the sudden change in performance, which allowed him to take his second pole position of the 2025 season at the iconic Marina Bay circuit.After completing his media duties in the paddock, George Russell headed back to his hotel to decompress with his girlfriend and shared a couple of pictures with the latter in the swimming pool on his social media platform Instagram, saying:&quot;With my number 1 fan after a good day. Good night!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is Russell's first pole position at the iconic street circuit, surpassing his previous best of P2 in the 2023 season.George Russell analyzes his chances of getting his first victory in SingaporeMercedes driver George Russell stated that he was expecting a stronger challenge from the McLaren in the main race, given that the reigning world champions have been stronger in race pace this year.In his post-quali press conference, the King's Lynn-born native spoke about the challenge of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri behind him and said:&quot;We know the McLarens are usually exceptionally good on their tyres in the hot conditions. I think we've all been a little bit surprised at their sort of lack of pace this weekend. We were probably all expecting them to run away with it, and we certainly didn’t anticipate being in the fight for pole position here.&quot;So, not sure going into tomorrow. I'm the only driver who hasn't done a long run, so that doesn't play in my favour. But, of course, overtaking is challenging here. Races have been a bit of a one-stop recently, but now with the 80 km/h speed limit in the pit lane, it probably brings it closer to a two now.&quot;George Russell has been one of the standout drivers of the 2025 season and has consistently delivered for the German team, despite not having a contract for next season. The British driver has already won a race this year when he converted his pole position into a memorable victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.