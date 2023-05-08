George Russell speculates that Red Bull might not be running full power at the 2023 F1 Miami GP

Mercedes driver George Russell feels Red Bull might not be running their RB19 on full power in the 2023 F1 Miami GP. The reigning world champion Max Verstappen breezed past Russell when he was plowing through the midfield to get to the lead of the race.

Even though Russell drove a brilliant race and came close to Fernando Alonso in third place, he was simply unable to see both Red Bulls who were leading the race.

Speaking to the media, Russell explained how he was not surprised to see the sheer pace difference between Red Bull and the rest of the field. He even speculated that the reigning world champions might have toned their cars down in the race.

Although Russell stated that this level of dominance is not good for the sport, he appreciated the Austrian-British team for their excellent work in building the RB19.

The Mercedes driver said:

"I wasn't really surprised, no, that's where they are in a minute, you know. We said at the start of the season they are so far ahead, they have got it easy at the moment. I wonder if they are even running full power or anything they're just so far ahead.

"So, you know, it's a bit of a shame for the sport but, you know, kudos to them for the good work that they have clearly done and shown what is possible when you get it right. So that's what we're going to be chasing and let's see what we can achieve."

At one point, when George Russell was catching Fernando Alonso in third, he briefly saw a car ahead of the Spaniard and thought that it was one of the RB19. However, his race engineer clarified that it was backmarker Logan Sargeant and that Red Bull was way ahead of Alonso.

George Russell will continue to race in the same way after his collision with Max Verstappen in Baku

George Russell stated that he will continue to race the way he always had despite the intense wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint race.

The British driver explained how he saw an opportunity and went for it like any other passionate racing driver would have done.

Speaking in the drivers' press conference before the 2023 Miami GP, where Sportskeeda was present, Russell said:

"I will continue racing the same way as I always would. A lot has been said about that coming together but from my side, it was pretty straightforward. I went for a move, got the move done and moved on. Obviously he was pretty upset about it but that’s racing and these things happen. And we're all here to fight so that's what everyone's about."

Furthermore, Russell also clarified that he does not have any problems with Verstappen and that heated discussions and arguments after races are normal.

