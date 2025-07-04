George Russell turns up to Silverstone in a Mercedes C111 ahead of the F1 British GP

The Mercedes Formula 1 driver, George Russell, has shown up for Silverstone Free Practice in the classic Mercedes-Benz (formerly known as Daimler-Benz) C111. This was a series of experimental automobiles that were produced in the 1960s and 1970s. It made its first public appearance in 1969 at the IAA in Frankfurt.

Back in the day, the company was experimenting with technologies (Wankel engines, diesel engines, and turbochargers), and the C111 platform was used as a testbed. A total of 16 cars were produced under the leadership of the late. Italian automobile designer Bruno Sacco.

At the ongoing 2025 British Grand Prix race weekend, George Russell has pulled up to the circuit in a yellow and black C111 and has caught people's attention. While the machinery has never been on sale officially, it is believed to be worth between $20 - $30 million dollars.

In line with Russell's appearance in the C111, he was in the limelight yesterday as well, when he pulled up the circuit in an extremely aesthetic Mercedes AMG One that is worth a whopping $3,416,000.

"I want to continue with Mercedes": George Russell on Mercedes contract situation

While George Russell has caught quite a few eyeballs with his appearance at the Silverstone racetrack in the rare Mercedes C111, he has also been in the headlines for another reason.

Russell's contract at Mercedes is up at the end of the ongoing 2025 F1 season, and with Mercedes showing interest in the four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, the Brit's future with the Brackley-based team has been questioned.

In line with everything that has been happening around the Mercedes 2026 seats, the Brit came up with the following response, via an interview in Silverstone:

"Every team has two seats available, and it’s normal that every team is considering what the future holds. I don’t take that personally, because I made it clear from the beginning I’m happy to be team mates with anybody." Via F1.

He further added:

"Of course there’s lots of conversations, lots of rumours and all of these are being pointed towards me, but from my side feel that isn’t really going to be the case. I want to continue with Mercedes into the future. The fact is Toto Wolff has never let me down – he’s always given me his word but he’s also got to do what’s right for his team.

The 2025 Formula 1 season has 13 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. With there being decent time left until the start of next year's campaign, the seat situation at Mercedes could keep on developing.

George Russell has been making his trade with the Brackley-based outfit since 2022 and has so far amassed four Grand Prix wins in F1.

