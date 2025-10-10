George Russell wants to cut ties with Toto Wolff as Mercedes contract extension gets delayed, claims pundit

The 2025 Singapore GP winner George Russell's Mercedes contract extension has been a hot topic since the start of the current season. With Toto Wolff reportedly in talks with Max Verstappen earlier, the extension has been delayed. Amid this, F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher came out and suggested that Russell wants to cut ties with Wolff.

Around the Singapore GP, reports came out that Mercedes had offered Russell multiple contract options, which weren't to the Briton's liking, as the negotiations continued. Now, Ralf Schumacher has suggested that there was unrest between Toto Wolff and George Russell after the Singapore GP qualifying regarding the contract situation.

According to Schumacher, an agreement over the George Russell-Toto Wolff alliance was made on Saturday. The Briton has Harry Soden as his personal manager, but is also looked after by Toto Wolff, as Russell was a part of the Mercedes Junior Team.

“Rumour has it that Russell no longer wants Toto or, in any form, Toto as an advisor. I believe, as a driver, he suffered a bit during the time they publicly flirted with Max Verstappen and pushed him a bit to the side. That’s the feeling you get. So, I believe there was tension, and I think especially under these conditions,” said Ralf Schumacher (via Sky Germany)

George Russell's Mercedes contract ends after the 2025 F1 season. Toto Wolff wanted to sign Max Verstappen last year when Lewis Hamilton made the decision to move to Ferrari. Coming into the 2025 season, with the unrest at Red Bull, the Mercedes CEO was reportedly in talks with the four-time F1 champion for a 2026 drive.

Russell came out and claimed that he was aware of these talks, but assured that he'd been doing everything to guarantee the 2026 Mercedes seat. The 2025 season has arguably been the best season of Russell's career, with two wins and currently sitting in P4 in the standings.

Guenther Steiner's “Max Verstappen” logic behind Toto Wolff's hesitation against offering George Russell a multi-year contract

As per the reports, Toto Wolff and Co. have offered George Russell a one-year contract extension, which has been rubbished by the Briton, who wants a multi-year contract with the team. Amid this, Guenther Steiner came out on the Red Flags podcast and commented on the situation.

The former F1 Boss believes that Toto Wolff wants to keep his options open in case Max Verstappen becomes available to join for the 2026 season. He said,

“I guess Toto is playing at give him one year, so if Max comes free or Max wants to leave Red Bull, I got a place for Max and my love child, Kimi Antonelli. And obviously, George is saying that doesn’t work for me. That’s not my ideal situation. And in the moment, who is performing? George. So, he’s in a pretty good position to negotiate.”

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2028 season, but reportedly has an exit clause in his contract.

