German F1 veteran set to be Audi's first mega signing: Reports

German F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg is reportedly going to be the first mega-signing for Audi. The German automobile giant is set to join the sport in 2026 and has bought 100% of shares in Sauber.

According to Sport1, Hulkenberg has been offered a three-year contract by the German brand. He has been on the team's radar for some time. He was first approached in 2023, but with Haas having the option on his contract, Guenther Steiner triggered the retention clause, so the driver had to stay with the American team for another year.

Hulkenberg's contract with Haas ends this season, and he has been one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid. With seats available at Red Bull and Mercedes, there were rumors of the German being in outside contention for them.

Having said that, a lucrative three-year contract is a much better proposition than a short-term role at any other team. It also gives the 36-year-old the opportunity to have a prolonged stay in F1, just like his contemporaries Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Hulkenberg was one of two drivers who were approached by Audi, according to reports, with the second being Carlos Sainz. The latter is yet to make up his mind, as he's still trying to figure out the details with both Red Bull and Mercedes.

With Hulkenberg close to being announced, it seemingly closes another slot in the 2025 F1 driver market. It remains to be seen, though, who Haas will choose to replace the German.

Possible candidates for Haas F1 to replace Nico Hulkenberg for 2025

Haas is in a peculiar position when it comes to finding a replacement for Nico Hulkenberg.

On one hand, the German's teammate Kevin Magnussen hasn't performed as well as Hulkenberg, and hence he's getting shown up a bit. On the other side, Ferrari Junior was always someone Ayao Komatsu wanted on the American team.

It remains to be seen what direction Haas takes because current Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will also be in the market. There's a possibility that the experienced Finnish driver could be a direct swap to the American team.

Hulkenberg's move to Audi/Sauber is going to make the 2025 F1 driver market even more interesting, as there are quite a few vacant seats to be filled.