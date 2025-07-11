German media names reported mastermind behind Christian Horner getting sacked by Red Bull

German media house Bild stated the mastermind behind Christian Horner's shocking dismissal from Red Bull. In a recent report, they outlined that the top brass of the energy drink company, such as Oliver Mintzlaff and the Yoovidhya Family, were involved in making the decision.

On Wednesday, Red Bull fired their long-time team principal, Christian Horner, with immediate effect. The announcement came days after the 2025 British GP at Silverstone, especially after the Red Bull top brass held multiple high-level meetings.

As per reports, the top dignitaries of Red Bull GmbH and Red Bull Racing were involved in making the decision. Oliver Mintzlaff, the Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull GmbH, owners Chalerm Yoovidhya, who owns 51 percent of Red Bull GmbH, and Mateo Mark Mateschitz, who owns 49 percent, have made the decision along with Helmut Marko, the advisor for Red Bull Racing.

Horner's dismissal has come amid a series of issues with the Red Bull camp. Firstly, the downward spiral in terms of performance did not seem to end as the Milton Keynes-based team is the fourth fastest team behind McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Secondly, the second Red Bull seat has been a constant headache for the Austrian team. Despite three driver (Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson, and Yuki Tsunoda) changes in recent times, there hasn't been any performance improvement.

These were added with Horner's controversy that broke out last year when he was allegedly involved in inappropriate conduct with a female co-worker within Red Bull Racing. In a nutshell, Red Bull fired him midway through the season and put former Racing Bulls engineer Laurent Mekies in charge.

Christian Horner let his feelings known after shocking dismissal

Christian Horner shared his thoughts after Red Bull dismissed him with immediate effect. Speaking in front of the team at Milton Keynes, Red Bull's base, here's what the British boss said:

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

"Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that, operationally, I will no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering. I will still remain employed by the company, but operationally, the baton will be handed over."

"And that obviously came as a shock to myself, but what I've had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so. And I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years that I've been here," he further added.

Christian Horner joined Red Bull Racing back in 2005, the year when Red Bull bought and rebranded the Jaguar F1 team. Throughout his 20 years at the team, Horner helped the team grab six Constructors' Championships and drivers achieve eight Drivers' Titles.

