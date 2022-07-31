Max Verstappen had his worst qualifying session of the season as he suffered a power failure on his second lap in Q3 that forced him to start the race in P10.

Verstappen messed up the first lap in Q3 when he went wide in the first sector. In his second lap, Max Verstappen suffered from severe power loss which meant he could not set a lap in the session and would start the race in P10.

Watching the desperate reactions of the Red Bull driver, quite a few F1 fans made fun of him on Twitter. These are some of the reactions to Max Verstappen losing power in Q3:

"GIVE ME FREEDOM GIVE ME FIRE GIVE ME THE BEST CAR OR ILL RETIRE. AHAHAHAHAHAHAA"

daniel @tdanielb1 @F1 GIVE ME FREEDOM GIVE ME FIRE GIVE ME THE BEST CAR OR ILL RETIRE. AHAHAHAHAHAHAA @F1 GIVE ME FREEDOM GIVE ME FIRE GIVE ME THE BEST CAR OR ILL RETIRE. AHAHAHAHAHAHAA

"Hahahahahaha hahaha haha hahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahah hahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa, Made my weekend has that"

🏁Ruth Maxwell-Hudson🏁 @ruthm4x

Made my weekend has that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @F1 Hahahahahaha hahaha haha hahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahah hahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaMade my weekend has that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @F1 Hahahahahaha hahaha haha hahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahah hahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaMade my weekend has that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

"Crycrycry baby is back"

"He must not be on pole then. There’s always “something wrong” with the car if he isn’t out front #f1 #HungarianGP"

A.E. @AgentEndive #f1 #HungarianGP @F1 He must not be on pole then. There’s always “something wrong” with the car if he isn’t out front @F1 He must not be on pole then. There’s always “something wrong” with the car if he isn’t out front 😂 #f1 #HungarianGP

"Oh yes oh yes ohhhhhh yessssssss,George is on pole damnnnnnnnn"

Muzammil Ather @ather_muzammil @F1 Oh yes oh yes ohhhhhh yessssssss,George is on pole damnnnnnnnn @F1 Oh yes oh yes ohhhhhh yessssssss,George is on pole damnnnnnnnn🔥🔥😁🔥🔥🔥🔥

"You could say he was powerless to do anything about it"

jordan @Jordan55372507 @F1 You could say he was powerless to do anything about it @F1 You could say he was powerless to do anything about it

"Top 3 f1 drivers in history,1. Sir Max Verstappen, 2. Nelson Piquet Sr., 3. George PRussell, 7* time fastest car merchant CARmilton? NOT Top 1000 in my book"

9live @brawngpf1team



1. Sir Max Verstappen

2. Nelson Piquet Sr.

3. George PRussell



7* time fastest car merchant CARmilton? NOT Top 1000 in my book ✍ ✍ ✍ @F1 Top 3 f1 drivers in history1. Sir Max Verstappen2. Nelson Piquet Sr.3. George PRussell7* time fastest car merchant CARmilton? NOT Top 1000 in my book ✍ ✍ ✍ @F1 Top 3 f1 drivers in history1. Sir Max Verstappen2. Nelson Piquet Sr.3. George PRussell7* time fastest car merchant CARmilton? NOT Top 1000 in my book ✍ ✍ ✍

"Who is Sir Max Verstappen? 1.The reason Ronaldo owns Pessi, 2.The definition of happiness, 3.The man that lets me survive, 4.The man helping poor people, 5.The reason poor people have food, 6.The man that makes me happy, 7.THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD,"

9live @brawngpf1team



1.The reason Ronaldo owns Pessi

2.The definition of happiness

3.The man that lets me survive

4.The man helping poor people

5.The reason poor people have food

6.The man that makes me happy

7.THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD @F1 Who is Sir Max Verstappen?1.The reason Ronaldo owns Pessi2.The definition of happiness3.The man that lets me survive4.The man helping poor people5.The reason poor people have food6.The man that makes me happy7.THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD @F1 Who is Sir Max Verstappen? 1.The reason Ronaldo owns Pessi💪2.The definition of happiness❤️3.The man that lets me survive‼️4.The man helping poor people😊5.The reason poor people have food🍲6.The man that makes me happy😃7.THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD🏆🐐

Max Verstappen: I drove out of the pits and had no power

Speaking about the incident after the qualifying session, Verstappen revealed that he did not have any power as soon as he made his way out of the pits and there was still a lack of clarity in terms of what went wrong.

He said:

“I don’t know exactly what happened, I drove out of the pits and there was no release and no power in the car, we couldn’t fix it. We tried everything we could whilst out on the track, I‘ll have a chat with the Team and I hope that everything is fixable."

"It’s frustrating to start in P10 tomorrow after such a positive qualifying, we looked competitive and we had good pace. Although we have a slight point advantage, you always want to start at the front, it’s difficult to overtake here and get through the traffic so we’ll have to be patient. Tomorrow is definitely going to be an interesting one.”

Verstappen starting in P10 will surely open up quite a few possibilities for the race and it will be interesting to see if the Red Bull driver can salvage a strong result for the team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far