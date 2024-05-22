“Good at everything” - Fans left impressed by Lewis Hamilton’s new Monaco GP Ad

F1 fans on social media have praised Lewis Hamilton for his appearance in an advertisement ahead of the Monaco GP. The advert was about a day in Hamilton's life ahead of the race at Monaco, with a primary focus on SAP, a technology solutions company.

For several years now, Hamilton has been one of the most prominent faces of F1. Apart from bagging race wins and championships, he had starred in many advertisements in the past.

His latest advertisement is a fast-paced promotional video where he shows how he starts his day with a coffee and dressing up. Along with that, the infographic shows how several coffee and apparel brands run with the help of SAP.

From TeamViewer, on which Lewis Hamilton connected with his race engineer, Bono, to the hotel room, where he roams around listening to music, SAP's integration was showcased everywhere. The video concludes with him heading into the paddock and Mercedes garage.

Many fans were impressed by the advertisement and praised Hamilton for his on-camera charisma. They discussed Mercedes star's presence and stated how they forgot it was an advertisement. Another fan humorously stated that Hamilton looked cool and could have a bright future in F1.

"The guy is good at everything," a fan praised.

"My guy is so hot [it] made me forget it's an AD," a user chimed in.

"This Lewis guy is cool. He's gonna have a bright future in Formula 1," another joked.

Some fans discussed how Mercedes was trying to get as much promotional and marketing content from Lewis Hamilton as possible before he leaves for Ferrari in 2025.

"This is the amount of brand ambassadorship they're going to lose," one fan pointed out.

"Squeezing in as many Lewis media grabs while they can - knowing they have the charisma & personality free PR63 next season," a follower mentioned.

Lewis Hamilton previously shared his daily routine including his morning rituals, diet, sleep, etc.

Back in 2022, Lewis Hamilton shared his daily routine in an official interview with SL.Man.

The Brit has won seven world championships in his career and helped Mercedes win eight consecutive constructors' titles from 2014 to 2021. Over the years, Hamilton has created a solid routine that still helps him operate at a high level in the sport.

In the interview, he outlined his morning routine, which included drinking a glass of water, stretching and yoga, meditation, showering, and then going for a run.

"Staying fit and healthy is incredibly important to me. When I wake up, the first thing I do before I even get out of bed is drink a big glass of water. I then wash my face and do some yoga for about 20 minutes, alongside some general stretches. I’ll also try to fit in a seven or 10-minute meditation each morning. Then I take a shower, or maybe I’ll go on a run," Lewis Hamilton said.

He then talked about how his plant-based diet has helped his skin and general mood.

"Most of the time I follow a plant-based diet. I’ve noticed a real difference in my body as a result, too. My skin is clear, and I just generally feel better than I did before. I eat lots of vegetables and try to stick to organic when I can," he continued.

Finally, Lewis Hamilton explained that he was not the most sound sleeper. He stated that he usually went to bed past 12 am and was never able to sleep past 7 am.

"I’m not the best sleeper. I probably get about five hours a night max, which likely comes down to the fact that I don’t often get to bed before midnight, and I find it hard to sleep in past 7am. What can I say? It’s just the way my body works!" he concluded.

Lewis Hamilton is currently eighth in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship with only 35 points.