Good news for Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as Austrian unlocks major achievement

It was recently reported by Forbes that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has joined the billionaires list in 2023, amongst a dozen other sporting stars around the globe. The Austrian is one of the most famous faces in F1, and for good reason as well.

Although many fans see him as the team principal of the Silver Arrows, Wolff has a much bigger role to play in the team as well as in the automotive company. Toto Wolff owns a third of the F1 team, alongside Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler and INEOS.

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Toto Wolff, co-owner and principal of Mercedes F1 Team, is now a billionaire and part of the new wave of sporting billionaires, thanks to the team's success and Formula 1's rising popularity boosted by Netflix's 'Drive to Survive'. Forbes now estimates his net worth at $1… : Toto Wolff, co-owner and principal of Mercedes F1 Team, is now a billionaire and part of the new wave of sporting billionaires, thanks to the team's success and Formula 1's rising popularity boosted by Netflix's 'Drive to Survive'. Forbes now estimates his net worth at $1… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: Toto Wolff, co-owner and principal of Mercedes F1 Team, is now a billionaire and part of the new wave of sporting billionaires, thanks to the team's success and Formula 1's rising popularity boosted by Netflix's 'Drive to Survive'. Forbes now estimates his net worth at $1… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5tcsNSjPET

During his time with the British outfit, the team saw their most successful stint in the single-seater racing series. From 2014 to 2021, Mercedes won eight constructors' world titles, while Lewis Hamilton won six of his seven drivers' world titles with the team.

Toto Wolff's popularity further grew with the release of Netflix's original series Drive to Survive. Thousands of new fans came into the sport after watching the dramatic series. Wolff's behind-the-scenes personality grabbed a lot of attention, making him one of the most popular team principals. This is a massive achievement for the Austrian as well as the team's general popularity.

Former Mercedes driver crowns Toto Wolff the best team boss in F1

Nico Rosberg, a former F1 world champion, recently praised Toto Wolff and his competence to manage an F1 team. Although Mercedes are struggling to reach the top of the grid in the 2023 F1 season, Rosberg believes that Wolff is still the best person to lead them back to their glory days. He praised the Austrian for winning eight world championships in a row and making his team bulletproof for so many years:

“It’s incredibly difficult, it’s an incredibly difficult situation for everyone. Because they’re so used to success and they’ve written the greatest success story ever written in sport, with eight World Championship titles in a row. And yes, Toto is ultimately the one who is responsible and still is. For me, he is the best team manager and team boss here in Formula 1."

Nico continued:

“The competence is simple; I’ve experienced that myself and this success in recent years is proof of that. But every success comes to an end at some point, that’s always been the case, and now it’s just an incredibly difficult challenge to make this turnaround again.”

At this point, Nico Rosberg is well aware of Toto Wolff's competence and talent because he directly worked with him in the Silver Arrows. However, Rosberg admits that their dominant era has come to an end and that they'll have to push harder than ever before to bounce back if they want to challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Poll : 0 votes