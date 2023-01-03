"Good times are coming" - Fernando Alonso predicts upbeat 2023 F1 season with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso surprised the entire F1 paddock and fanbase by signing with Aston Martin for the 2023 season. After Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement, the silly season for F1 drivers started. The British team quickly made a deal with the Spaniard and signed him up, shocking Alpine as they were left completely unaware of the move.

Speaking to reporters, Alonso talked about how he is delighted to part ways with Alpine and start a fresh journey with Aston Martin. Following his extensive struggles with the French team, the veteran driver wanted to move elsewhere. Alonso is now quite positive that this new chapter in his long F1 career will bring good tidings as he said:

"Happy to finish this chapter [at Alpine] and start with new motivation. With Aston [Martin], their project is amazing what they are doing in terms of recruiting people, facilities, investment. So yeah, I think good times are coming.”

Fernando Alonso further spoke about how he still has respect for his former team and is grateful for their efforts. He reminisced about when he won two championships with the team when they were known as Renault. Hence, the Spaniard will always have a soft spot for Alpine, despite having a rough relationship with them in the later stages. He said:

"Of course. I’m very grateful and I will always think of Alpine and Renault with good memories. We won the two championships, I spent nine years of my life in Formula 1 with Renault or Alpine, so I will be thankful always, and wishing them the best of luck next year [2023].”

Fernando Alonso will now be driving for Aston Martin in the 2023 F1 season, alongside Lance Stroll. Despite the team being unable to perform in the midfield table last year, the veteran driver is hopeful and positive for next season.

Fernando Alonso talks about becoming a team principal in future

Although Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin as a driver, there has been loads of talk that the Spaniard could take up a managerial role in the team as well. Adding fuel to the talks is his age, which makes him the oldest driver on the grid at 41.

Hence, it is safe to say that he does not have many years left in the sport as a driver. The heads of the team have also hinted that the driver will also be involved in shaping the entire system in the team due to his experience.

Fernando Alonso recently spoke about the speculations and questions about him becoming a team principal or a director. In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, he said:

“I don’t want to slam any doors on myself now, but at the moment it’s not high on my wishlist. Our job also means a lot of traveling you put up with that because then you’re doing a job that you love and can do. If I had to travel to do something I’m not so good at, my inner battery would drain quickly.”

The veteran driver explained how he is not too keen on taking up a job he does not enjoy. Moreover, he explained how the rest of the duties will feel tiring if the job is not rewarding for him.

