“Good weather for a duck”: Valtteri Bottas’ hilarious comparison of the track conditions during Canadian GP FP2 has fans chuckling

Valtteri Bottas sent a hilarious message on the team radio near the end of the second practice session in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP. In the last 10 minutes of FP2, the entire track was surrounded by black clouds before rain started pouring down.

While Bottas was somehow controlling his car in the wet conditions, he came on the radio and said:

"Good weather for... a duck!"

This was, of course, extremely hilarious for everyone watching the practice session since the comment made on the extreme downpour was accurate. The fact that it came from Bottas was even more hilarious.

Several F1 fans flocked to Twitter and reacted to the joke made by the Alfa Romeo driver. While some posted a famous photoshopped picture of Valtteri Bottas laying naked on the Circuit de Monaco track when it was raining, others simply laughed at the radio message.

Here are some of the reactions:

The extreme weather conditions have F1 teams worried about qualifying on Saturday. If there are dynamic weather conditions, the drivers could lose positions and hamper their race.

Valtteri Bottas on having other hobbies apart from racing in F1

It is known that Valtteri Bottas indulges in many activities outside of racing in F1. The Finn owns a gin label, has his own coffee flavors and cycles quite a lot with his partner. While speaking to Motorsportweek, he explained how important it is to have different hobbies to enjoy apart from racing and said:

“For me, it’s important. I feel that when I come to a race weekend, I’m quite refreshed. In the last couple of days, I was working for my gin label, and now I turn to racing, and it’s cool; it’s fun. For me, it works."

"Many times, people ask me ‘How do you have time for it?’ but there is, we have off weeks, and even if we have simulator days or sponsors days between the races; in the evenings we still have our personal time, so for me, it’s important to be able to switch focus to other things."

He continued:

"I think that from a few years ago, I started to invest in many different things because it is important to have other things, other passions, to do after your career because if you drop out (of Formula 1), and you have nothing, you’ll feel quite hectic after being in such a hectic sport. So, for sure, that will be a good thing to have."

Though Valtteri Bottas has not mentioned retiring any time soon, he has a lot of avenues to venture into if and when he does.

