"GP Weekend format is not the problem with F1" - Fans angry over F1 chief's remarks on cutting short free practice sessions

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali's comments about altering the weekend schedule has not gone down well with fans, ahead of the Belgian GP this weekend.

In a recent interview, he said that there could be alterations in the weekend schedule, suggesting a reduction in the free practice sessions, which has far from enthused F1 fans.

Here are some of the reactions from fans reacting to Domenicali's comments about changing the weekend schedule:

"Why oh why must they keep tinkering with GP weekend format, that is not the problem with F1!"

"I am one hundred % certain that Liberty Media is secretly a giant drugs cartel and gave this man some special kind of Cocaine to come up with the things he’s come up with the past years"

"We want less Domenicali. If every session brings some points then it lowers the prestige of the race itself."

"He's so fucking stupid that XDD japierdole"

"im fed up with them tinkering with the w/e format - just leave it alone already - i already hate the sprint w/e's, you are slowly turning me off the sport ive followed for almost 50yrs!"

"Practise matters,legit drivers learn how to cut lap time in FP, rookies/young drivers get track time Teams get long run data, pit stop & launch practice, and test upgrades, its means Sunday is the best spectacle & not a shit show of poor set ups for under prepared cars & team"

"Increased supply decreases value. TikTokificaiton of F1 ain't the thing.."

"Was it Domenicalli that told Masi to change the rules? He seems to want to change everything else."

What did F1 CEO say about change in weekend format?

In a recent interview with motorsport.com, Domenicali talked about adding more value to the sessions on Friday and Saturday. He said:

“We are working to evolve some aspects of the sprint race; next year, we want to have six on the calendar, and together with the FIA, we are finalizing the details. I believe that for all spectators and fans, if in every day of activity on the track, there is a sporting goal to be achieved, it is much better. "

He added:

"Free practice is very interesting for the engineers and the drivers, but in the end, I think, it's more interesting to fight for something, for a goal. I will be judged as aggressive, but I think it's better to have a free practice session on Friday morning and then fight for something, and this will be my input when it comes to the short and long term future. I am convinced that it is better to have a format that includes a goal to be reached every time you get on the track ".

There have been far too many recent changes in the way an F1 weekend is run, so it will be interesting to see how things evolve in the coming years.

