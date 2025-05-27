GPDA chairman Alex Wurz proposes three revolutionary changes to F1 Monaco GP to make it better for racing

Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairperson Alexander Wurz proposed three major changes to the F1 Monaco GP track to make the race more interesting with dive bombs and overtakes. The Grand Prix has largely been under the critics' radar due to the lack of overtaking action.

The first Monaco Grand Prix was held back in 1929. Since then, the track has only gone through minor changes, and the overall layout has remained more or less similar. With F1 featuring faster and wider cars in recent years, overtaking action has almost disappeared from the track. The cars can now brake much later, closing the only few opportunities that the turn 1 and Nouvelle Chicane (turn 10) previously provided.

The 2025 edition of the race was also criticized for the same reason. F1 mandated two pit stops in the race, in an attempt to give it some more action, however, the top four remained in the same finishing order as the qualifying, and on-track overtakes were once again missed.

Considering the dire racing situation on the track, former Austrian driver Alex Wurz, who is also the GPDA's current chairperson, suggested a few changes in the track layout. Although the city's tight streets and walls are major constraints for major layout changes, Wurz's suggestions seemed to be well within the limits.

#1 Pushing the Nouvelle Chicane further down the F1 Monaco GP Tunnel

The section at Monaco leading from turn 8, going through the tunnel and into turn 10, popularly known as the Nouvelle Chicane, provides a great setup for an overtake. However, the chicane itself hinders most chances of possible action. Wurz's first suggestion to improve racing on the track was to move the chicane further, extending the section between turn 8 and turn 10. He mentioned that this change on the track is possible.

"I am very convinced from my own experience watching the races and talking to my fellow drivers that moving the chicane later, which physically with the constraints any city has, should be possible. That means the defending for this corner, which is quite easy to do the kink and the bumps to defend the corner, will become more difficult."

While it seems to be a possible change to be brought to the F1 Monaco GP circuit, a proper run-off area would need to be ensured to keep the track safe for the drivers.

#2 Modification of La Rascasse

One of the final corners on the track, Las Rascasse, is only a few metres before the main straight. Wurz suggested that moving the apex of this corner outside by around 2 to 2.5 metres and extending the outside line of the track would provide ample space for overtaking action.

Drivers are usually able to follow their competitors up until this corner, before they lose them on the main straight because of the dirty air hampering their aerodynamics. If the corner's apex is moved as Wurz proposed and the opposing outside line is extended, it could become a great opportunity for overtaking under braking.

"When this apex comes further out, the entry line will definitely change," Wurz said (02:20 onwards). "You will open the corner much more for a dive bomb and that means any driver ahead will either have to defend or accept he lifts the door open."

#3 Widening the iconic Monaco GP Hairpin

Turn 6, sometimes referred to as the "Grand Hotel Hairpin," is the slowest corner on the current F1 calendar. Drivers lock their steering up towards the left while making the corner, with many using both hands on the same side for maximum turn-in. While this seems to be a good place to dive bomb, it has become difficult now because of the wider cars.

F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco Practice

However, Wurz suggested that widening the outside line of the corner by around 2.5 metres will provide ample opportunity for drivers to perform the same maneuver. Moreover, it won't affect the optimal racing line, either.

"A driver coming down has an easier opportunity to do a dive bomb," he added (03:19 onwards). "That means the lead driver will have to defend more so he will be slower but the hairpin is very tight so we need to also enlarge the track on the right side, lose the curb, asphalt all the way to this physical wall so we have to turn in radius."



Incorporating these changes to the layout would certainly be a challenge, but it would be revolutionary for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. A simple solution of removing the event from the calendar has been proposed by fans in the past, however, the streets of the Principality carry history.

It is considered to be a Crown Jewel of the sport, considering that it is one of the oldest events to still be featured. Moreover, the revenue it generates is massive for F1 to miss out on, considering the packed grandstands and the popularity amongst fans and other celebrities.

